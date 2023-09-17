Video
Sunday, 17 September, 2023
Shahab Uddin for using CFC-free refrigerators, ACs to protect ozone layer

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Saturday emphasized on using CFC-free refrigerators and air conditioners (ACs) to protect the ozone layer from depletion and save the human being from the harmful effects of ultraviolet rays.

"General people should come forward to protect ozone layer depletion as the harmful ultraviolet rays are affecting the human health and environment negatively," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as chief guest at a pre-procession rally organized making the World Ozone Day in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh in the city, said a press release.

Noting that people can buy CFC-free refrigerators and ACs, Shahab Uddin said technicians must ensure that ozone-depleting substances are not emitted into the air.    

The mass media can play an important role in creating public awareness about the importance of protecting the ozone layer, he added.

Additional secretaries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Md Mizanur Rahaman and Dr Fahmida Khanom, and Department of Environment (DOE) Additional Director Kazi Abu Taher were present at the event, among others.     �BSS




