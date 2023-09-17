Five Rohingiya youths arrested in Magura







MAGURA, Sep 16: Police arrested five Rohingiya youths from a bus of 'New Green Express' of Wapada area in Magura's Shreepur upazila on Friday night.The arrestees, aged between 22 t0 25 years, used to live in Cox's Bazar Kutupalong's refugee camp, said Kanchon Kumar Ray, Officer-in-Charge of Shreepur Police Station.Tipped off, they were arrested from the bus,he said adding that after completing all legal procedures they will be send to the Cox's Bazar camp. �UNB