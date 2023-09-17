Three drug peddlers held with 170 bottles of Indian wine in Netrakona







During the operation, police arrested three alleged drug- peddlers and seized the pickup van from there.



Police sources said, the three arrested drug- peddlers were identified as Khairul,22, son of Shah Alam, Sumon Islam,23, son of late Babul Mia and Mohammed Monir,21, son of Manik Mia. All of them hailed from Bausam-Baitakhali village of the Kalmakanda upazila.

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by officer-in-charge (OC) of the Kalmakanda police station Abul Kalam conducted a raid by installing a check post at the Bordal bordering area and recovered the contraband item and caught three drug traders red-handed and seized the pickup van, the sources added. �BSS



