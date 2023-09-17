Video
Canadian Senator Salma Ataullahjan lauds Sheikh Hasina’s leadership

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Canadian Parliament's Upper House's Human Rights Committee Chair Senator Salma Ataullahjan has praised Bangladesh's unprecedented development under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she met with Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in a Toronto hotel.

"Bangladesh witnessed unique success in socio-economic development, especially women empowerment, population growth control, tackling radicalism-militancy and establishing communal harmony under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership," an official release quoted Ataullahjan as telling Dr Hasan in their meeting on Friday.

According to the release, Hasan, who is now visiting Canada, apprised her of the importance of political stability to maintain the current trend of development and progress of Bangladesh.

At the meeting, Ataullahjan also commended Sheikh Hasina to provide shelter to about 13 lakh Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

The two leaders then agreed to find out a permanent solution to the problem by repatriating the displaced Myanmar nationals to their home of origin Rakhine.

Ataullahjan, as well, recalled her visits to Dhaka and said she has a plan to have a tour to Bangladesh again in the beginning of the next year.

Earlier, Dr Hasan had a meeting with Chairperson of the Canadian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration Salma Zahid, MP, at her residential office at Toronto.

In the meeting, the minister discussed shifting the Canadian visa office to Dhaka for Bangladeshi people and inclusion of Bangladeshi students to Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS).

Zahid informed the minister that she has already held meetings with the Canadian immigration minister and Bangladesh high commissioner to Canada in this regard and the efforts are continuing.    �BSS



