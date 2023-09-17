Video
Three members of new militant outfit held

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police has arrested three of a newly established militant outfit called 'Tawheed Uluhiyyah Al-Zihadi', in separate drives of the country from Wednesday to Saturday.

"Being informed, ATU teams conducted separate raids in Bhashantek area of the capital, Joypurhat and Bagerhat districts and detained them," ATU Superintendent of Police (media) Mohammad Sanwar Hossain said on Saturday.

The detained were identified as- Jewel Mollah, 29, son of Abdur Rashid Mollah of Diyapara village of Bagerhat zilla, Ruhul Hosen, 21, son of late Ahraful Islam of Akkelpur Thana area in Joypurhat zilla and Gaziul Islam, 40 son of late Moksed Ali of the same area.

Eight flags of the group and leaflets were seized during the raid, said ATU ASP Wahida Parvin.

Jewel Mollah, also the founder and main leader of the militant group, was arrested on September 13 from Rampal area of Bagerhat, she said.

As the group was planning to conduct armed attacks in many places across the country, they made a number of youth members of it to carry out overall operation.

Necessary legal action has been taken against them, the ATU ASP said.     �BSS



