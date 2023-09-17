Video
Sunday, 17 September, 2023
RCC to engage youths, volunteers to mitigate dengue

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

RAJSHAHI, Sept 16: The Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has planned to engage youths and volunteers to mitigate the dengue problem through controlling Aedes mosquito and generating awareness among the public in general.

To this end, the RCC held a planning meeting with the youths and the volunteers at the City Bhaban conference hall on Saturday devising ways and means on how to halt the spreading of the disease collectively.

Chief Executive Officer of the RCC Dr ABM Sharif Uddin, Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum, Chief Conservancy Officer Sheikh Mamun and UNICEF representative Manzur Ahmed addressed the meeting.

RCC CEO Dr Sharif Uddin said prevention and mitigation of dengue can be possible with engagement of all quarters and creating mass-awareness that has become crucial to attain the cherished goal.

Dr Sharif Uddin said they have taken initiatives of expediting its conservancy and other cleanliness activities to prevent the dengue spread.

The city corporation has already strengthened the activities of preventing the breeding places of mosquitoes and generating awareness among the public in general in this regard.

Giving direction to the ward level officers and others concerned Dr Sharif Uddin said there is no way but to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and generate mass-awareness to resist dengue spread.

He asked them to expedite their activities more to attain the cherished goal.

Dr Sharif also said legal action will be taken against the owners of the houses, buildings and institutions if mosquito larvae are found in their catchment areas.

Water stagnant in flower tubs, broken utensil, abandoned tier, tin pot and drum not to be allowed, he added.     �BSS



�BSS

