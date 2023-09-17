Bodies of woman, daughter recovered from house in Naogaon







The bodies of Sabina Akter (26), and her daughter Afroza Akter (10) were found hanging in a bedroom.



According to locals, Ariful Islam husband of Sabina and a van driver by profession, left home with his van in the morning as usual.

When he came home for breakfast around 8:30am, he found the bodies of his wife and daughter hanging in the bedroom. �UNB



