Door is ajar for misuse of CSA







Despite these non-bailable sections in place with police officers given free reins to detain people sans warrant, Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday claimed in a meeting at Brahmanbaria that there were radical changes made in those sections in order to ease concerns of suspected offenders.



Journalists' fears have been addressed in the newly enacted CSA he said adding that it is now being misconstrued and misinterpreted by various quarters for the sake of criticisms.

However, journalist community, human rights organizations, the United States and the Transparency International have all expressed their worries saying that CSA has kept many key contentious clauses and aspects of the earlier Digital Security Act.



Most importantly, the Cyber Security Bill was passed in the parliament apparently without consulting people in the know and other stakeholders who have long been demanding for doing away with the Digital Security Act with the replacement of a relaxed new one.



But the newly passed CSA is more or less like the old one as though it is the new wine in old bottles. The new law seems to continue to criminalise the sacrosanct of press freedom keeping non-bailable offences intact that could be misused to arrest, intimidate and muzzle critics.



The four non-bailable offences are related to intrusion into key information infrastructures, damaging computers and computer systems, cyber terrorist activities and hacking related crimes. The intrusion into important information infrastructures and others are in section-17, while damaging computers and computer systems are in section-19, cyber terrorist acts and committing such crimes are in section-27 and hacking related crimes are in section-33.



What is more worrying is that the section 42 of the bill empowers the police to search and arrest without a warrant. In this section, sub-inspector-level officers have been replaced by inspector-level officers with the carte blanche to search and arrest the suspects. This clause was exactly in the Digital Security Act.



Now the similar clause 43 of the DSA is identical to the section 42 of the CSA that allows members of the law enforcing agencies to act according to their will.



This is why there is scope of misuse of the newly enacted CSA as it was committed under DSA. At least 7,000 cases were filed under the DSA since its enactment in 2018. Many journalists were tortured and detained by the law enforcing agencies as it was used so arbitrarily by a section of law enforcers.



We are in plea to the government to rethink some clauses of CSA particularly those four non-bailable sections in order to ensure our constitutional rights for freedom of expression and recognition of independent media.

