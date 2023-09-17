Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Where would they go?

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

In mega city Dhaka, traffic jam is a serious problem acting as retardation to our economic activities. In addition, occupancy of footpaths by small businessmen is causing deceleration to our everyday movement. The law enforcers off and on conduct drives to evict these small businessmen to clear the footpaths and other public thoroughfares. But the outcome is not satisfactory.

There are so many myths and truths on circulation pertaining on to how the footpath bazaars are being operated and protected. But I wouldn't go for that discussion. My question is: Where would these small businessmen go? After all, they are struggling to earn their livelihood in an honest way of course by illegally occupying the footpaths!

It is true that the government has been taking fruitful steps to rehabilitate these people, for instance, by setting up so many hawkers' markets.

In fact, our capital and other big cities are burdened with huge population many of whom migrated from. Less opportunity of income generation, including lack of necessary facilities, in the rural areas acts as the major reason behind this huge influx of people to the big cities.  

True, our resources are too limited, still the government can intensify its efforts to make rural life safe, secured and attractive so

that rural people may not feel the urge for migrating to the cities in search for better earnings.

Prof M Zahidul Haque
Dept of Agricultural Extension & Information System
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Door is ajar for misuse of CSA
Where would they go?
Make new land law effective  
Reducing edible oil prices a welcome move
Thank you DMP for anti-drug efforts
Country’s food security remains strong amid global threats
AR could be used in Education
Bid to avail climate funding


Latest News
Student electrocuted in Mymensingh
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft