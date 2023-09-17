Where would they go?







In mega city Dhaka, traffic jam is a serious problem acting as retardation to our economic activities. In addition, occupancy of footpaths by small businessmen is causing deceleration to our everyday movement. The law enforcers off and on conduct drives to evict these small businessmen to clear the footpaths and other public thoroughfares. But the outcome is not satisfactory.



There are so many myths and truths on circulation pertaining on to how the footpath bazaars are being operated and protected. But I wouldn't go for that discussion. My question is: Where would these small businessmen go? After all, they are struggling to earn their livelihood in an honest way of course by illegally occupying the footpaths!

It is true that the government has been taking fruitful steps to rehabilitate these people, for instance, by setting up so many hawkers' markets.



In fact, our capital and other big cities are burdened with huge population many of whom migrated from. Less opportunity of income generation, including lack of necessary facilities, in the rural areas acts as the major reason behind this huge influx of people to the big cities.



True, our resources are too limited, still the government can intensify its efforts to make rural life safe, secured and attractive so



that rural people may not feel the urge for migrating to the cities in search for better earnings.



Prof M Zahidul Haque

Dept of Agricultural Extension & Information System

Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka



Dear SirIn mega city Dhaka, traffic jam is a serious problem acting as retardation to our economic activities. In addition, occupancy of footpaths by small businessmen is causing deceleration to our everyday movement. The law enforcers off and on conduct drives to evict these small businessmen to clear the footpaths and other public thoroughfares. But the outcome is not satisfactory.There are so many myths and truths on circulation pertaining on to how the footpath bazaars are being operated and protected. But I wouldn't go for that discussion. My question is: Where would these small businessmen go? After all, they are struggling to earn their livelihood in an honest way of course by illegally occupying the footpaths!It is true that the government has been taking fruitful steps to rehabilitate these people, for instance, by setting up so many hawkers' markets.In fact, our capital and other big cities are burdened with huge population many of whom migrated from. Less opportunity of income generation, including lack of necessary facilities, in the rural areas acts as the major reason behind this huge influx of people to the big cities.True, our resources are too limited, still the government can intensify its efforts to make rural life safe, secured and attractive sothat rural people may not feel the urge for migrating to the cities in search for better earnings.Prof M Zahidul HaqueDept of Agricultural Extension & Information SystemSher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka