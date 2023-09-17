

Hasina’s call for peace at G20 summit draws global attention



This year's theme was, "One world, one family, one future in spirit." Basically, for a long time, many of the leaders of the world have been giving the slogan of "one world, one family, visa-free world" in various international forums. This issue was brought forward as the theme of the conference. And for this reason, this conference is the center of attention and interest of the whole world.



The 2-day G-20 summit started from September 8 in the Indian capital New Delhi under the slogan 'One World, One Family, One Future'. Top leaders of more than 30 countries including members of the G-20 attended this summit at the International Convention Center 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi's historic Pragati Maidan. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was invited to the conference. His speech also caught the attention of world leaders.

The G-20 summit is being held at a time when the economic crisis around the world has intensified due to the Russia-Ukraine war, right after the disaster of the Corona epidemic. Millions of people around the world were watching what world leaders had to say about climate change, terrorism, various epidemics, and discrimination caused by digital devices. Apart from the member countries around the conference, third world countries also have many hopes with interest. Because the G20 countries pledged to end their own countries' arms race, rise above mutual enmity, to build a weapons-free world, and express determination to improve the economic, multilateral trading system, social and human rights situation.



US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other leaders came to New Delhi to participate in the conference.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings during the conference. On the eve of the conference, Narendra Modi wrote in his tweet, "India is determined to remove divisions, barriers and sow seeds of cooperation with the aim of building a world where unity prevails despite disunity". He wrote, "India will reach the last frontier through this conference and no one in the world will be left behind. In this context, Modi took world leaders by surprise by calling for human-centered progress through the G-20 summit, beyond geographical boundaries, languages and ideologies.



About 140 countries of the world, including the top leaders of more than 30 countries, top officials of the European Union and heads of 14 international organizations participated in the G-20 Summit. G20 member countries include - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Britain, United States and European Union. US President Joe Biden, Indian-origin British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister GiorgiaMeloni were attending the conference. Several other presidents and prime ministers have also participated. In the conference, the host country India pledged to build a new economic corridor to Europe through India.



This is the first time that India has got the opportunity to host such summit. Under the chairmanship of India, the theme of this event is 'VasudhaivKutumbakam'. That is, the whole world is a family. At this year's G-20 conference, multilateral institutions discussed for giving more loans to developing countries. Besides, the improvement of the international credit system and the regulation of cryptocurrencies were also discussed. In addition, the impact of geopolitical uncertainty on food and energy security was also discussed on the sidelines.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh was among the representatives of observer countries. Although not a member of G20, Bangladesh is the only South Asian country to be invited to this 2-day summit. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also attended as an 'invite'. This list also includes state leaders like Mark Rott of Netherlands, Abdel Fattah of Egypt, Pravind Jagannath of Mauritius, Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Lee Sein Long of Singapore, Assumani of Comoros, Mohammed bin Zayed of United Arab Emirates.



So far 17 G-20 meetings have been held. And this year's 18th G-20 Summit was held in New Delhi. The G20 summit was held at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war has exacerbated the economic crisis around the world. Climate change, terrorism, various epidemics and the situation of discrimination caused by digital devices also came up in the well-thought-out speeches of world leaders.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasized strengthening global solidarity and taking concerted efforts to deal with the global crisis at the G-20 summit. He made this call in his four-point recommendations at the summit. Addressing the 'One Earth' session at the conference, she said in her first point "G-20 and international financial institutions have an important role to play here and Bangladesh is ready to extend its support in making effective recommendations to deal with the crisis."



On the second point, he said, bold, firm and concerted action must be taken globally in the larger interest of humanity and to ensure peace and stability across the world. Major economies should play their due responsibilities for global development. On the third point, as a member of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, she requested the launch of the 'Damages Fund' as soon as possible to provide additional financing to address climate-related migration.



The Prime Minister also said that all people should have equal rights to live a decent life. The global community must not forget to ensure the repatriation of forcibly displaced citizens from Myanmar and continue to provide them with humanitarian assistance. It is hoped that if all the member countries work together to implement the decisions taken at the G20 conference and at the same time the recommendations given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resolve the international crisis, this conference would bear fruit.



The writer is Advisory Editor,Dainik Bhorer Akash and General Secretary of the Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum

The much awaited G20 summit was held in India recently. In addition to the G20 member countries, the interest of third world countries including Bangladesh is noticeable around this conference. This is because the G20 member states have pledged to work together to solve many key commercial, economic and social problems. At the same time, the governments and heads of states of the G20 member states who participated in the conference emphasized effective initiatives to stop the Russia-Ukraine war in addition to dealing with the global security and climate conflict. The main theme of this conference is more important than that.This year's theme was, "One world, one family, one future in spirit." Basically, for a long time, many of the leaders of the world have been giving the slogan of "one world, one family, visa-free world" in various international forums. This issue was brought forward as the theme of the conference. And for this reason, this conference is the center of attention and interest of the whole world.The 2-day G-20 summit started from September 8 in the Indian capital New Delhi under the slogan 'One World, One Family, One Future'. Top leaders of more than 30 countries including members of the G-20 attended this summit at the International Convention Center 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi's historic Pragati Maidan. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was invited to the conference. His speech also caught the attention of world leaders.The G-20 summit is being held at a time when the economic crisis around the world has intensified due to the Russia-Ukraine war, right after the disaster of the Corona epidemic. Millions of people around the world were watching what world leaders had to say about climate change, terrorism, various epidemics, and discrimination caused by digital devices. Apart from the member countries around the conference, third world countries also have many hopes with interest. Because the G20 countries pledged to end their own countries' arms race, rise above mutual enmity, to build a weapons-free world, and express determination to improve the economic, multilateral trading system, social and human rights situation.US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other leaders came to New Delhi to participate in the conference.Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings during the conference. On the eve of the conference, Narendra Modi wrote in his tweet, "India is determined to remove divisions, barriers and sow seeds of cooperation with the aim of building a world where unity prevails despite disunity". He wrote, "India will reach the last frontier through this conference and no one in the world will be left behind. In this context, Modi took world leaders by surprise by calling for human-centered progress through the G-20 summit, beyond geographical boundaries, languages and ideologies.About 140 countries of the world, including the top leaders of more than 30 countries, top officials of the European Union and heads of 14 international organizations participated in the G-20 Summit. G20 member countries include - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Britain, United States and European Union. US President Joe Biden, Indian-origin British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister GiorgiaMeloni were attending the conference. Several other presidents and prime ministers have also participated. In the conference, the host country India pledged to build a new economic corridor to Europe through India.This is the first time that India has got the opportunity to host such summit. Under the chairmanship of India, the theme of this event is 'VasudhaivKutumbakam'. That is, the whole world is a family. At this year's G-20 conference, multilateral institutions discussed for giving more loans to developing countries. Besides, the improvement of the international credit system and the regulation of cryptocurrencies were also discussed. In addition, the impact of geopolitical uncertainty on food and energy security was also discussed on the sidelines.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh was among the representatives of observer countries. Although not a member of G20, Bangladesh is the only South Asian country to be invited to this 2-day summit. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also attended as an 'invite'. This list also includes state leaders like Mark Rott of Netherlands, Abdel Fattah of Egypt, Pravind Jagannath of Mauritius, Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Lee Sein Long of Singapore, Assumani of Comoros, Mohammed bin Zayed of United Arab Emirates.So far 17 G-20 meetings have been held. And this year's 18th G-20 Summit was held in New Delhi. The G20 summit was held at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war has exacerbated the economic crisis around the world. Climate change, terrorism, various epidemics and the situation of discrimination caused by digital devices also came up in the well-thought-out speeches of world leaders.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasized strengthening global solidarity and taking concerted efforts to deal with the global crisis at the G-20 summit. He made this call in his four-point recommendations at the summit. Addressing the 'One Earth' session at the conference, she said in her first point "G-20 and international financial institutions have an important role to play here and Bangladesh is ready to extend its support in making effective recommendations to deal with the crisis."On the second point, he said, bold, firm and concerted action must be taken globally in the larger interest of humanity and to ensure peace and stability across the world. Major economies should play their due responsibilities for global development. On the third point, as a member of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, she requested the launch of the 'Damages Fund' as soon as possible to provide additional financing to address climate-related migration.The Prime Minister also said that all people should have equal rights to live a decent life. The global community must not forget to ensure the repatriation of forcibly displaced citizens from Myanmar and continue to provide them with humanitarian assistance. It is hoped that if all the member countries work together to implement the decisions taken at the G20 conference and at the same time the recommendations given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resolve the international crisis, this conference would bear fruit.The writer is Advisory Editor,Dainik Bhorer Akash and General Secretary of the Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum