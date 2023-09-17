

G20 summit focuses on trade, investments



Our honorable PM Sheikh Hasina had been invited as a guest along with leaders from Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE.Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russin President Vladimir Putin didn't attend the summit for different reasons.



In the summit, the G20 leaders have discussed to find solutions to several key global issues including digital transformation, climate financing, regulations on cryptocurrency, reforming international debt architecture, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), food security, economic and social impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, among others.

The G20 summit ended as India handed over the bloc presidency to Brazil. The summit agreed that states cannot grab territory by force and highlighted the suffering of the people of Ukraine, but avoided direct criticism of Russia for the war. The declaration was seen as an apparent softening from the position that the G20 took last year when it condemned Russia for the war and demanded withdrawal from Ukraine.



They also formally admitted the African Union (AU) to the bloc to make the grouping more representative.The 55-member African Union was formally made permanent member of the G20, on par with the European Union, in order to make the grouping more representative. Until now only South Africa was a member of the G20. The entry of the AU would provide greater voice to the Global South within the G20 where the G7 countries have long played a dominant role.



Leaders failed to agree on a phase-out of fossil fuels, despite a UN report a day earlier deeming the drawdown "indispensable" to achieving net-zero emissions. G20 nations account for around 80 percent of global emissions and an inability to agree on the phase-out is a cloud over a key round of climate discussions to begin in November in United Arab Emirates.



Apart from politics, the formal and informal discussion among the leaders were centering the trade and commerce. The French President Emmanuel Macron came in Bangladesh and American President Jo Baiden went to Vietnam on their way back home. Both the Presidents discussed economic issues and signed several deals related to sales and purchase.



France is Bangladesh's fifth-largest trading partner in the fields of engineering, energy, aerospace and water sectors. Bangladesh agreed to buy 10 aircraft from European Aerospace industry. A letter of intent was also signed to provide Bangladesh with an earth observation satellite system through cooperation between Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL), and Airbus Defense and Space SAS, France. The satellite that we will buy will travel through the orbit around 350 miles above the earth. This will be used mainly to observe the status of our crops and the sea. Currently, we don't have any monitoring capabilities across the vast sea. Bangladesh bought its first geostationary communications and broadcasting satellite, named Bangabandhu Satellite-1 and launched in 2018, from France where it was manufactured by Thales Alenia Space.



France has reiterated its commitment to facilitate trade with the South Asian nation under the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme, which gives developing countries incentives to pursue sustainable development and good governance.



During the visit of US President to Vietnam on the way back from summit, the United States and Vietnam agreed on Sunday to upgrade their diplomatic relations in a historic step for the two former foes, paving the way for business deals and possible new investment.



Washington pledged to boost Vietnam's industry with the explicit goal of reducing the sector's exposure to China-related risks.Washington has agreed to significantly boost support to Vietnam's chip and artificial intelligence industry, announcing new investments from US companies, including a $1.6 billion semiconductors factory to be built by Amkor, and partnerships between US AI giants Nvidia and Microsoft and Vietnamese companies.



Among the deals announced by the White House was a partnership between solar company AMI and US conglomerate Honeywell to launch "Vietnam's first ever battery energy storage system".



The White House had no new arms deals to announce, but the new ties may facilitate future supplies from the US or its partners. That would inevitably reduce Vietnam's reliance on Russian source, although Hanoi is currently negotiating a new possible arms deal with Moscow.



US plane maker Boeing agreed to sell 50 of its 737 MAX jets to flag carrier Vietnam Airlines. The Vietnamese company currently operates narrowbody jets from European Airbus, Boeing's direct rival.



The summit followed by the India-Saudi Investment Forum coincided with the G20 Leaders Meeting and HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's official state visit.



Saudi Arabia, India signed over 50 agreements following G20 summiton spanning various sectors, including ICT, entrepreneurship, chemicals, energy, and advanced manufacturing. The Key agreements include an MoU in energy between Al Jomaih Energy and Water and Avaada Energy Private Limited, aiming to collaborate on Solar, Wind, Hybrid, and Battery Energy Storage projects in the Middle East. They have agreed to work on an agreement to foster venture capital and funding for startups.



In addition, Petromin and HPCL agreed to establish Petromin Express service centres in HPCL-operated fuel stations across India.An MoU for cooperation in energy technology was signed between Desert Technologies and Goldi Solar.Another MoU in human resources was inked between ARCO and the Indian Personal Export Promotion Council, along with the Association of Overseas Recruiting Agents. Therefore, It is all about business - stupid (courtesy President Bill Clinton).



Alshalan Co also entered into an MoU in agribusiness to acquire stakes in D.D. International and AMDD Foods Ltd. Saudi Arabia also hosts over 3,000 Indian firms with foreign investment licenses, solidifying their enduring partnership.



In the summit, G20 Leaders Meeting saw the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a transformative collaboration involving the US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy, and the EU.One proposed project would link railway and port facilities across the Middle East - including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel. Reports said India will be connected through shipping lanes from ports in the region.The ambitious plan seeks to bolster trade between India, the Middle East, as well as Europe, covering regions which account for about a third of the global economy.The joint infrastructure deal, which has been in the works for some time, is a major highlight of the ongoing G20 meeting in Delhi.



Sheikh Hasia's active role in G20 summit and rapport with the head of the state and government is the subject matter of social, print and electronic media in the country. The visit of France President Marcon and agreement on investment and other partnerships with France. The visit of President of France and PR activities of SK Hasina is seen as a boost in the runup to the next national election. Above all most of the sideline discussionswerearound the trade and investment deals among the attending countries and the world saw many trade and investment deals among the attending countries.



The writer is Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission



