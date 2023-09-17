MFS and digital banks join forces-a risk worth taking?



�The collapse of the second- largest Silicon Valley digital bank in the United States and the struggles faced by UK- based Monzo, with its five million customers, as well as reported difficulties with Brazil's Nubank, have raised concerns about the expected impact of digital banks on poverty alleviation�





In the relentless battle against poverty in Bangladesh, the financial sector is witnessing a seismic shift, with the emergence of digital banks raising significant questions about the future of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and their role in poverty alleviation.





So, a question has surfaced in the country's financial landscape: Is the Mobile Financial Services (MFS) battle for a poverty-free Bangladesh entering risky territory with the emergence of digital banks?



Many experts say digital banks could be pivotal in empowering community-based economies by providing collateral-free loans to small businesses-something that traditional banks often shy away from and what is being done by MFS operators. By harnessing advanced technology and understanding local nuances, digital banks have the potential not just to revolutionize the SME sector but also to make significant strides in financial inclusion.



But the recent collapse of the second largest Silicon Valley, the second largest digital bank in the US, difficulties faced by UK's digital bank Monzo to survive with its five million customers and reported troubles with Brazil-based digital bank Nubank have raised a big question about the expected role of the digital bank in poverty reduction. While many digital banks across the world have gained a significant following among digital-savvy consumers, the truth is that profitability remains elusive for most of them. In fact, only a handful of digital banks have been able to register profitability.



Unlike mobile money operators, digital banks have been touted as potential game-changers in empowering community-based economies, offering collateral-free loans to small businesses-an area where traditional banks often hesitate to venture, mirroring what MFS operators have been doing. With their mastery of advanced technology and a deep understanding of local dynamics, digital banks hold the promise not only to revolutionize the SME sector but also to drive significant strides in financial inclusion.



However, recent setbacks in the global digital banking sector have cast shadows of doubt over their potential role in poverty reduction. The collapse of the second-largest Silicon Valley digital bank in the United States and the struggles faced by UK-based Monzo, with its five million customers, as well as reported difficulties with Brazil's Nubank, have raised concerns about the expected impact of digital banks on poverty alleviation. While some digital banks have garnered substantial followings among tech-savvy consumers, profitability remains an elusive goal for many, with only a handful achieving it.



Poverty remains a formidable obstacle on Bangladesh's journey to becoming a Smart nation, with a poverty rate of approximately 24.3% and an extreme poverty rate of 12.9%. The per capita income has fluctuated over the years, reaching an all-time high of $1684.43 USD in 2021. Meanwhile, national-level poverty has declined to 18.7%, with rural areas experiencing a 20.5% poverty rate and urban areas at 14.7%, according to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022. Extreme poverty, too, persists at 5.6%, with rural areas facing 6.5% and urban areas at 3.8%.



The success in poverty reduction can be attributed to a combined effort involving the government, private entrepreneurs, NGOs, banks, fintech companies, and a strategy known as financial inclusion. Notably, this momentum gained traction after the advent of MFS operators like bKash, a mobile financial service provider that has become a game-changer for the poor and low-income people in Bangladesh since 2011.



Poverty alleviation depends largely on empowering individuals to manage their finances effectively. Bank accounts have emerged as a powerful tool in this regard. These accounts help people escape poverty and cope with unexpected expenses, providing financial stability. Many farmers in Bangladesh remain unbanked, relying solely on cash. Studies have shown that farmers increase their investments in harvests, earnings, and household consumption when their payments are deposited into savings accounts. Account-based digital payments represent an innovative approach to tackling poverty. Distributing social benefits through digital channels, rather than cash, has been shown to reduce corruption, increase efficiency, and enable recipients to build savings.In Nepal, savings accounts empower women to invest in education and nutritious food.



In the evolving financial landscape, both MFS and digital banks can play vital roles. MFS serves as an innovative payment system, allowing individuals to conduct financial transactions and money transfers from the comfort of their homes. Its cost-effective nature has boosted disposable incomes and provided a secure means of storing cash, even for those engaged in the informal economy. Digital banks, as per the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank, are poised to offer similar services. However, a pressing concern looms regarding their penetration into remote areas, especially when MFS operators have already reached nearly 10 million users.



The challenge lies in ensuring that impoverished and low-income individuals, who may lack the financial literacy required to engage with digital banks, are not left behind.What's worrying is that digital banks will apparently make it easier to access loans and the due diligence checks might not be adequate. The fear may not be unwarranted since quite a number of financial institutions have made a scam name for themselves when entrusted with loan disbursements.So, it is crucial to strike a balance between fostering competition and assessing its consequences, particularly in remote areas where MFS has made a significant impact.



The future of the battle against poverty hinges on effectively meeting the financial needs of the most vulnerable populations. It remains to be seen whether MFS will maintain its pivotal role or if digital banks will present a formidable challenge. Ultimately, the journey toward a poverty-free Bangladesh will be shaped by how these financial service models coexist and evolve. Only time will reveal whether MFS or digital banks will lead the way in this transformative journey.



The writer is a Senior Journalist



