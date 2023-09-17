Video
Role of palm trees in preventing lightning

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Md Zillur Rahaman

The palm tree stands on one leg /Beyond all the trees/ Peeking into the sky - more or less we are all familiar with the poem "Talgash or Palm Tree" by poet Rabindranath Tagore and are also aware of the benefits of palm trees. The palm is popular fruit of Bengal and to all Bengalis. Various flavored pitha pies made with palm and raw and ripe palm shells are favorite food of many. There is also a saying that 'time does not leave without playing the rhythm of Bhadra month'. The number of lightning strikes in Bangladesh has increased in recent years, causing widespread loss of life. Lightning is increasing due to climate change and global temperature increase. The higher the temperature, the more frequent the lightning. Lightning has increased by about 15 percent over the past 40 years and this palm tree is now benefiting people in a different way. Balancing the environment and acting as a means of preventing lightning.

It is known that palm trees play an effective role in preventing lightning. On behalf of the government, in 2017, the Prime Minister ordered the planting of palm saplings on both sides of roads across the country to protect against lightning. After that, an initiative was taken to plant palm saplings under the Kabikha-TR project, especially in lightning-prone areas across the country. In continuation of this, for the last few years, environmentalist organizations have been conducting plantation programs in monsoon and throughout the year to increase the greening of the country. Recently, a humanitarian organization called "Union for Sacrifice and Human Aid" has planted 10,000 palm seeds in Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali district to save from natural disaster lightning and restore balance to the environment. Besides, awareness meetings are also organized to make people aware about the benefits of palm trees. The organization calls for planting two or four palm seeds in every house in addition to the government and various organizations' palm tree planting program to avoid lightning and face natural disasters.

One-fourth of the world's lightning deaths occur in Bangladesh. Global warming has been identified as one of the leading causes of lightning deaths. The number of deaths due to lightning is high in Haor, Bawar and swamp districts of the country. In the month of August 2021, the death of 17 people due to lightning in Bangladesh caused a great stir. The incident took place in Shibganj Union of Chapainawabganj district in the northern region. The 17 people took shelter in a tin shed at the river side when it suddenly started raining with thunder at the Padma river area. There they died together when struck by lightning. It is known that a large number of people are engaged in agriculture in Boro cultivation for at least three months from March and at that time, death by lightning is more common.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, almost 2,164 people died in the country from 2011 to September 5, 2020. About 179 in 2011, 201 in 2011, 185 in 2013, 170 in 2014, 160 in 2015, 205 in 2016, 301 in 2017, 359 in 2018, 168 in 2019 and 236 in 2020 are died in Lighting. An average of more than 265 people died in this natural disaster every year and in 2021, at least 362 people died due to lightning. Apart from April to December 2022, total 274 people were killed by lightning. The number of deaths due to lightning is highest between March and August every year. From April 2022 to May 2023, about 340 people were killed by lightning. It has been found that 70 percent of those killed by lightning are farmers in the field, 14 and a half percent on their way home, and 13 percent while either bathing or fishing. However, the number of casualties is less due to the presence of lightning rods in the buildings of the city. According to a study by Curtin University in Australia, between 2013 and 2020, 1878 people died in Bangladesh due to lightning and 72 percent of them were farmers.

A palm tree is usually 90 to 100 feet tall. Being a tall tree, the lightning goes directly to the ground through this tree and protects us. Apart from this, it protects against soil erosion, landslides, increase of underground water storage and soil fertility. The attraction of palm trees increases the frequency of clouds, rainfall also occurs. The roots of the palm tree penetrate deep into the ground, so they do not fall or fall in storms. Even where nothing is cultivated, the palm tree stands its ground. Palm trees have been successfully used for new road infrastructure, dams and river erosion prevention. Palm trees are a reflection of our coastal and rural life.

So let us all unite and sow palm seeds on both sides of the road, on the banks of ponds, around houses, in abandoned places. We make ourselves and everyone in the village aware to take initiative in sowing palm seeds and it will benefit people and animals in various ways. And there is no substitute for tall palm trees to save life from lightning. Plant more palm trees, reduce the loss of life due to lightning. In addition to government initiatives, NGOs, voluntary organizations and individual initiatives should be used to plant palm seeds and increase public awareness. Then it will be possible to reduce the death rate from sudden natural calamities lightning and protect people and livestock. Planned cultivation of palm trees in rural and coastal towns brings out the aesthetic beauty of palm trees and saves lives. May the green environment of palm trees be developed all over the country.

The writer is Banker and Columnist



