

4km muddy road causes sufferings to Jaldhaka villagers



This road has been in the need of cementing for the last 50 years. The road ranges from Koila Bridge of Koimari Road at Ward No 3 under Koimari Union in the upazila to Boro Ghat Majapara via Gabrol Panch Matha.



About 4,000 people of 10 villages are suffering for this road. These villages included Koila, Bridger Parh, Basunia Para, Master Para, Sarkar Para, Gabrol Hajipara, Shanti Para, and Tentultala.

Due to the bad condition of the road, locals are facing trouble in taking their potato, paddy, jute, vegetables and other crops to Borolat Cold Storage.



A recent visit found locals rounding extra 7km path for going to Boroghat Bazar and the cold storage.



A medicine trader Nitta Nanda Ray at Tograr Bhanga Bazar said, the demand for cementing this road has been made for a long time. But it was not met, he added.



A Tentultala Village dweller Anir Chandra Ray said, "After day's businesses, we can't move on the road at night. It is urgent to metalise the road."



Member of Gabrol Ward No. 3 of Koimari Union Pramatta Chandra Ray said, locals are suffering for this muddy road. It is urgent to cement this road, he added.



Village doctor Abdul Gafur said, during the period of former MP Kazi Farooq Quader, the road cementing file was in the Serial No. 1. Later on, Golam Mostafa, MP, did not take any initiative, he added.



Present MP Major (Rtd) Rana Md Sohel said, he would see it; but he did not do it.



Jannatul Ferdaus Manik of Gabrol Hajipara said, "I heard from my childhood that this road would be metalised."



Abdus Sobhan of Gabrol Panch Matha area said, at the time of election, candidates gave assurance of cementing the road. But after the election, nobody came again, he added.



Koimari Union Chairman Sadikul Siddiq Sadek said, "Most roads at Koimari Union are muddy. Of these, Gabrol Boro Ghat Road is very important. It is urgent to metalise it. I am trying to make it cemented."



