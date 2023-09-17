Video
Home Countryside

Students get tabs at Paikgachha

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Sept 16: Tabs were distributed among meritorious students in Paikgachha Upazila of the district as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.

Paikgachha Upazila administration distributed these tabs through the Upazila Statistics Department among the students in the upazila nirbahi officer's (UNO) office in the morning.

Paikgachha UNO Muhammad Al-Amin was present and distributed these tabs.
 
Upazila Statistics Officer Kabirul Islam, Krishi Bank Manager Hadisuzzaman and Paikgachha Press Club Vice-President Abdul Aziz, among others, were also present.



