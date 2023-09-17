Video
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:36 PM
Home Countryside

3 minors drown in Bhola, B’baria

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ayat, 4, son of Md Firoz, a resident of Debirchar area under Ward No. 2 of Badarpu Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Ayat along with his mother went to visit his maternal grandfather's house few days back.

On Friday afternoon, he slipped into the pond near his grandfather's house while playing beside it.

Realising his absence, the family members started searching for him and found him floating on water.

He was then rescued from the pond and taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police visited the scene and an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mahi Akter, 6, daughter of Shahid Mia, and Ruma Akter, 7, daughter of Ashraf Ali.

Both of them were residents of Amtali Village under Harashpur Union in the upazila.

It was known that the two girls fell down into a pond next to their houses while they were playing near its bank in the evening.

Later on, the family members rescued them from the pond and took them to Bijoynagar Upazila Health Complex, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

