

Jute growers at Bagmara busy in fibre separation



According to field sources, raw jute was retted in different beels, canals and water bodies in the upazila. After the jute plants rotted, growers are now carrying out their fibre separation.



This season more than 100,000 acres of land were brought under the jute cultivation in the upazila. Due to late arrival of flood, timely retting of jute plants was hampered.

A visit on Tuesday found farmers busy with separating jute fibres in different areas of 16 unions and 2 municipalities of this large upazila.



According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)-Bagmara, this season, jute was cultivated in 5 thousand 882 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila against last year's 4 thousand 519 ha.



A grower of Sripatipara Village at Hamirkutsa Union Abdul Jalil said, he has cultivated jute on five bigha land. But due to lack of rain in time, he was in a bit of trouble with the jute retting.



Majid Sardar, a grower of Konabaria Village, said, the yield of jute this year has been good, but the price is a little low.



Nazrul Mandal of Bangram of Yogipara Union cultivated jute on 8 bighas. Now he is fully busy with the fibre separation work.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdur Razzak said, in the current season, two types of jute have been cultivated in the upazila- Tosa GRO-524 (Indian) and Masteo-9897 (indigenous). Due to insufficient rain, jute farmers suffered a little, he added.



He further said, with adequate irrigation system, the jute cultivation was done well.



Now jute fibre separation, drying and marketing are going on in full swing, the official maintained.



BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Sept 16: Jute growers are busy in fibre separation activities in Bagmara Upazila of the district.According to field sources, raw jute was retted in different beels, canals and water bodies in the upazila. After the jute plants rotted, growers are now carrying out their fibre separation.This season more than 100,000 acres of land were brought under the jute cultivation in the upazila. Due to late arrival of flood, timely retting of jute plants was hampered.A visit on Tuesday found farmers busy with separating jute fibres in different areas of 16 unions and 2 municipalities of this large upazila.According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)-Bagmara, this season, jute was cultivated in 5 thousand 882 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila against last year's 4 thousand 519 ha.A grower of Sripatipara Village at Hamirkutsa Union Abdul Jalil said, he has cultivated jute on five bigha land. But due to lack of rain in time, he was in a bit of trouble with the jute retting.Majid Sardar, a grower of Konabaria Village, said, the yield of jute this year has been good, but the price is a little low.Nazrul Mandal of Bangram of Yogipara Union cultivated jute on 8 bighas. Now he is fully busy with the fibre separation work.Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdur Razzak said, in the current season, two types of jute have been cultivated in the upazila- Tosa GRO-524 (Indian) and Masteo-9897 (indigenous). Due to insufficient rain, jute farmers suffered a little, he added.He further said, with adequate irrigation system, the jute cultivation was done well.Now jute fibre separation, drying and marketing are going on in full swing, the official maintained.