37 nabbed with drugs 13 districts







GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-drug drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 875 yaba tablets from Gurudaspur Upazila in the district on Friday morning.



The arrested persons are: Mokhlesh Ali, 40, a resident of Nur Nagar Village in Rajshahi District, and Abdus Sattar, 50, son of late Shahaman Mondal of Chandrapaul Village in Natore District.

RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Darikachhikata area of Gurudaspur Upazila in the district at around 11:10 am and arrested the duo along with the drugs.



Later on, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) in this connection.



NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 64 kilograms of hemp from Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The arrested is Biplob Mia, a truck driver, hails from Tajhaat area of Rangpur District.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nageshwari PS Ashiqur Rahman said on information, an operational team of the department led by Deputy Director of Rangpur Divisional DNC Dilara Rahman conducted a drive on the Bhurungamari-Kurigram road in the afternoon and stopped a stone-laden truck.



While searching, the team recovered a total of 64 kilograms of hemp from the truck and arrested its driver.



At that time, the team also seized the truck used in the drugs smuggling.



Later on, the arrested was handed over to police after filling of a case with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



BARISHAL: Four people including a woman were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district on Wednesday.



Members of DNC arrested three persons along with 33 kilograms of hemp from a passenger-laden launch in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The arrested persons are: Abdul Aziz, son of Mokhlesur Rahman of Beltala area in Barishal City; Faruq Mallick, 38, son of Samed Mallick of Shaluka area under Barishal Sadar Upazila; and Jakir Khandaker, 42, son of late Abdul Karim Khandaker of Gazipur Village under Jagannathpur Union in Sadar Upazila of Cumilla District.



Barishal District DNC Assistant Director (AD) Foisal Mahmud said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in MV Parijat Launch in Patarhat Steamer Ghat area of Mehendiganj Upazila at around 3 pm, and arrested the trio along with the hemp.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Mehendiganj PS in this regard, the DNC AD added.



Earlier, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a woman along with 300 yaba tablets from Rupatali area in Barishal City early Wednesday.



The arrested is Mst Parvin Begum, 35, wife of Rajib alias Raju of Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh. She lived in a rented house in Charaicha Baghbari area of Barishal City.



It was known that on information, the DB Police arrested her along with the yaba tablets from Rupatali area in the city at around 3:30 am.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali PS, the arrested was handed over to police.



GAIBANDHA: Five people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.



Members of RAB and police, in separate drives, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 10 kilograms of hemp, and 11 bottles of liquor from Gobindaganj and Sundarganj upazilas on Tuesday night.



Flight Lt Mahmud Bashir Ahmed of RAB-13 Gaibandha Camp and Sundarganj PS OC KM Azmiruzzaman confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.



The arrested are Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Krogacha Village under Gobindaganj Upazila, Saiful Islam of Shimultala Village, and Amjad Mia, of Putimara Village under Sundarganj Upazila.



On information, a team of RAB-13 conducted a drive in Krogacha Village and arrested Shafiqul Islam along with 9.5 kilograms of hemp while he was smuggling the drugs, said Flight Lt Mahmud Bashir Ahmed.



In the meantime, acting on a tipped-off, a team of Sundarganj PS arrested Saiful Islam and Amjad Mia along with one kilogram of hemp and 11 bottles of liquor respectively, said its OC KM Azmiruzzaman.



The arrested were produced before the court after filling separate cases against them under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



On the other hand, police arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 160 litres of liquor from Sundarganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested are Hiralal Rabidas, 52, a resident of Khamar Dhuibni Village, and Fazlul Haque, 45, of East Belka Village under the upazila.



Sundarganj PS OC KM Ajmiruzzaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided Hiralal Rabidas's house and arrested the duo along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Members of RAB arrested a man along with 34 bottles of phensedyl from Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



Arrested Rashedul Islam Rashed, 36, is the son of Isahaq Malitha of Taragunia area and marketing officer of Thana Mor Family Care Diagnostic Centre.



RAB-12 CPC-1 Kushtia Camp Company Commander Golam Faruq said on information, the elite force conducted raided Taragunia Gangarampur area at around 8 pm, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Daulatpur PS in this regard, the RAB official added.



HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested eight people along with 18 bottles of Indian liquor from Haluaghat Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested persons are: Monir Hossain, Kabir Hossain, Jakir Hossain, Amir Hossain, Iman Ali, Arshad Mia, Sumon Mia and Alam. All of them are residents of the upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Akanpara area, and arrested Sumon and Alam along with the Indian liquors. Later on, according to the information given by the arrested, police arrested the remaining six people.



A policeman was injured in an attack carried out by the drug dealers during the drive. He was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.



Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard.



RAJSHAHI: DB Police, in a drive, arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with 52 kilograms of hemp from Godagari Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrested persons are Muhammad Jamil, 34, a resident of the city, Sakib Islam, 21, of Godagari Upazila, Tamim Mia, 19, and Momin Mia, 50, both residents of Kashiadanga PS area.



Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rajshahi Saifur Rahman confirmed the matter in a press-briefing held at his office conference hall on Tuesday afternoon.



He also said that among the arrested, Jamil is one of the top listed drug-peddler in the district and three others are his cohorts.



Acting on a tip-off, a DB team conducted a drive in Chapal Village under the upazila at around 7:45 pm on Monday and arrested them. At that time, the team recovered 52 kilograms of hemp from their possession, he said.



They also seized a battery-driven auto-rickshaw and a motorbike which were being used in drug smuggling.



A case was filed with Godagari PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the SP added.



NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 22 kilograms of hemp from Badalgachhi Upazila of the district recently.



Badalgachhi PS OC Atiar Rahman confirmed the information.



The arrested people are Md Abdul Hamid, 51, a resident of Chandpur Village under the upazila, and Md Ashraful Islam, 32, a resident of Paikpara Village in Naogaon Sadar Upazila.



OC Atiar Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Badalgachhi Women's College area and arrested the duo along with the drugs. At that time, they also seized a motorbike from their possession.



During primary questioning, they confessed that they used to smuggle the drugs in the upazila.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



NARAIL: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 2,280 yaba tablets from Lohagara Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested are Rubel Sarder, 32, and Shahin Sarder, residents of Pankhar Char Village in the upazila.



Lohagara PS OC Nasir Uddin said on information, a team of the elite force from Bhatiapara Camp conducted a drive in a house in Lohagara Bazar and arrested the duo along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act.



Later on, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested two persons along with one kilogram of hemp from Lalmohan Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested are: Md Jhontu, 38, son of Md Shahjahan, and Abdur Rahman, 20, son of Kalu, residents of Ward No. 4 under Lalmohan Municipality.



Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Fulbagicha Bazar area under Lalmohan Sadar Union and arrested the duo along with the hemp.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.



KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 500 yaba tablets from Kaliganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Md Abul Kalam, 55, son of late Fazal Ahmed, a resident of Khonkarpara Village under Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj PS Md Mashiur Rahman Khan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Uttar Bhadartti Village under Kaliganj Municipality, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.



Another drug dealer fled the scene at that time sensing the presence of the law enforcers.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaliganj PS, the arrested person was sent to jail following a court order, the SI added.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 41.25 kilograms of hemp from Kamalganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Tajul Islam, 35, a resident of Bade Mansur area under Kulaura Municipality, and his brother-in-law Md Jasim Mia, 27, of Islamnagar Village under the upazila in the district.



Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Salek said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from the PS conducted a drive in a garage space at Bhatera Bazaar in Kamalganj Upazila, and arrested the duo red-handed along with the drugs.



During primary interrogation, they confessed that the duo along with two others collected the drugs from Chunarughat Upazila in Habiganj District and stored in the garage to smuggle it to Dhaka, said the OC.



A case was filed with the PS accusing four persons under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard.



However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the two other accused, the OC added.



CHATTOGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 30 kilograms of hemp from Marinars area in the city recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Arif Hossain, 19, Md Sohel, 28 and Md Shah Alam, 24.



Chattogram PS Inspector Arman Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Marinars road in Marinars area in the city and stopped a vehicle.



While searching the vehicle, they recovered 30 kilograms of hemp and arrested the trio red-handed along with the drugs.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against the three arrested persons in this connection, the police official added.



