Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:36 PM
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondents

Two men died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Dinajpur, recently.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man, who was injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Kamalganj Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka on Thursday noon.

Deceased Maulana Mostafizur Rahman, 26, son of Abdul Manaf, a resident of Sreesurya Village under Patanushar Union in the upazila. He was the education secretary of Shahidnagar Madinatul Ulum Madrasa.  

It was known that Maulana Mostafizur and Naeem Mia, 45, were critically injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Purba Sreesurya Pekupara area on September 7 last.

They were then rescued and taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka, where Maulana Mostafizur Rahman succumbed to his injuries on Thursday noon while undergoing treatment.

Patanushar Union Parishad Chairman Oli Ahmed Khan confirmed the incident.  

DINAJPUR: An elderly woman died after falling from the fourth floor of Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the district town recently.

Deceased Amina Khatun, 75, was the wife of Afsar Ali, a resident of Uttar Shalandar Noyapara Village under Chandipur Union in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.

The deceased's son Aftab Ali said his mother was admitted to the hospital due to fever and old-age complications, but as there were no empty bed found, she was kept at the veranda of the fourth floor.

However, Amina Khatun fell from the veranda while her family members were unaware of it, which left the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station Sheikh Farid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



