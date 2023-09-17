Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

BM College students face filthy garbage on campus

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent


BARISHAL, Sept 16: Garbage dumping and dirty water stranding on Government Bazramohan (BM) College ground are causing immense suffering to students.

This condition on the college campus has been prevailing for a long time. The college administration is playing just a silent role in this regard.
A recent visit found its worse ground having garbage and stagnated dirty water. Filthy drains inside and outside of the college are not cleaned. These are facilitating mosquito breeding.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of students complained, sometimes the campus gets some smokes of fogging machine of the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) to kill mosquitoes, but the BCC has not taken any initiative to clean the ground.   

The college administration has sought cooperation from the BCC to clean drains and remove water-logging.

A student of the Islamic History and Studies Department of the college Ahmed Sabbir said, "I am used to go to central mosque on Friday to perform Juma Prayer.

Going to the mosque needs to use the road behind College Muktamancha and College Canteen, and Auditorium Bhaban Road.

The rain causes water-logging on these roads. The college authorities should quickly remove these garbage and filthy water."

He was echoed by post-graduation student of Political Science Department Saidul Islam Rakib. He said. "We are experiencing serious disarray."

College Principal Professor Dr Golam Kibria said, the rain causes water-logging as the drains around the college are lying filthy.

"These drains are under the BCC. We have sought cooperation from them to resolve the stagnation," he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


4km muddy road causes sufferings to Jaldhaka villagers
Students get tabs at Paikgachha
3 minors drown in Bhola, B’baria
Jute growers at Bagmara busy in fibre separation
37 nabbed with drugs 13 districts
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
BM College students face filthy garbage on campus
Four die from snakebites in Dinajpur, Natore


Latest News
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Two children found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft