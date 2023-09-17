BM College students face filthy garbage on campus





BARISHAL, Sept 16: Garbage dumping and dirty water stranding on Government Bazramohan (BM) College ground are causing immense suffering to students.



This condition on the college campus has been prevailing for a long time. The college administration is playing just a silent role in this regard.





While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of students complained, sometimes the campus gets some smokes of fogging machine of the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) to kill mosquitoes, but the BCC has not taken any initiative to clean the ground.



The college administration has sought cooperation from the BCC to clean drains and remove water-logging.



A student of the Islamic History and Studies Department of the college Ahmed Sabbir said, "I am used to go to central mosque on Friday to perform Juma Prayer.



Going to the mosque needs to use the road behind College Muktamancha and College Canteen, and Auditorium Bhaban Road.



The rain causes water-logging on these roads. The college authorities should quickly remove these garbage and filthy water."



He was echoed by post-graduation student of Political Science Department Saidul Islam Rakib. He said. "We are experiencing serious disarray."



College Principal Professor Dr Golam Kibria said, the rain causes water-logging as the drains around the college are lying filthy.



"These drains are under the BCC. We have sought cooperation from them to resolve the stagnation," he added.



