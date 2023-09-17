Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four die from snakebites in Dinajpur, Natore

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor boy have died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Natore, in four days.

DINAJPUR: Two men and a minor child died from snakebites in separate incidents in Biral, Birganj and Nawabganj upazilas of the district in four days.

Two farmers died after being bitten by poisonous snakes in Biral and Birganj upazilas on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ranajit Chandra Shil, 38, son of later Kalindra Chandra Shil, a resident of Govindrapur Village under Biral Upazila, and Abdur Rauf, 55, son of late Kalu Mohammad of Chauliya Uttarpara Village under Birganj Upazila.

Quoting locals, Dhamir Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Moslem Uddin said a poisonous snake bit Ranajit while he was nursing paddy on his cropland in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued and rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared the man dead, the UP chairman added.

Meanwhile, farmer Rauf faced same fate when he was collecting hay from a haystack for cattle in Birganj Upazila in the morning.

It was known that a poisonous snake bit him while he was working, which left him seriously injured.

He was rescued and immediately taken to Birganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital from the health complex.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A child died after being bitten by a snake in Nawabganj Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Siam Babu, 9, son of Humayun Kabir, a resident of Andolgram Nayagram Village under Putimara Union of the upazila.

Local UP Chairman Anisur Rahman said, a poisonous snake bit the leg of the boy early in the morning while he was sleeping at her house, which left the boy critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way.

Sub-Inspector of Nawabganj Police Station Abdul Latif confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A trader, who was bitten by a snake, died due to alleged negligence by physicians in Lalpur Upazila of the on Thursday night.

Deceased Mahbub, 27, was a resident of Ramandapur Village under the upazila. He had a small business at a local bazaar.

The deceased's family members said a poisonous snake bit Mahbub while he was washing his face at a tube well on the house yard at around 8:30 pm, which left him seriously injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Lalpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physicians found no traces of poison after testing his blood, they further said.

Later on, the physicians opened the rope tied on the leg of the youth. At one stage, the patient started vomiting and his condition worsened, which led him to death, they said.
    
Sohel Rana, a physician of the hospital, said the patient might have died from cardiac arrest following shock from the incident. But no traces of poison were found in his blood.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


4km muddy road causes sufferings to Jaldhaka villagers
Students get tabs at Paikgachha
3 minors drown in Bhola, B’baria
Jute growers at Bagmara busy in fibre separation
37 nabbed with drugs 13 districts
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
BM College students face filthy garbage on campus
Four die from snakebites in Dinajpur, Natore


Latest News
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Two children found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft