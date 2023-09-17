Four die from snakebites in Dinajpur, Natore







DINAJPUR: Two men and a minor child died from snakebites in separate incidents in Biral, Birganj and Nawabganj upazilas of the district in four days.



Two farmers died after being bitten by poisonous snakes in Biral and Birganj upazilas on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ranajit Chandra Shil, 38, son of later Kalindra Chandra Shil, a resident of Govindrapur Village under Biral Upazila, and Abdur Rauf, 55, son of late Kalu Mohammad of Chauliya Uttarpara Village under Birganj Upazila.



Quoting locals, Dhamir Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Moslem Uddin said a poisonous snake bit Ranajit while he was nursing paddy on his cropland in the morning, which left him critically injured.



He was then rescued and rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared the man dead, the UP chairman added.



Meanwhile, farmer Rauf faced same fate when he was collecting hay from a haystack for cattle in Birganj Upazila in the morning.



It was known that a poisonous snake bit him while he was working, which left him seriously injured.



He was rescued and immediately taken to Birganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital from the health complex.



NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A child died after being bitten by a snake in Nawabganj Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Siam Babu, 9, son of Humayun Kabir, a resident of Andolgram Nayagram Village under Putimara Union of the upazila.



Local UP Chairman Anisur Rahman said, a poisonous snake bit the leg of the boy early in the morning while he was sleeping at her house, which left the boy critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way.



Sub-Inspector of Nawabganj Police Station Abdul Latif confirmed the incident.



NATORE: A trader, who was bitten by a snake, died due to alleged negligence by physicians in Lalpur Upazila of the on Thursday night.



Deceased Mahbub, 27, was a resident of Ramandapur Village under the upazila. He had a small business at a local bazaar.



The deceased's family members said a poisonous snake bit Mahbub while he was washing his face at a tube well on the house yard at around 8:30 pm, which left him seriously injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Lalpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physicians found no traces of poison after testing his blood, they further said.



Later on, the physicians opened the rope tied on the leg of the youth. At one stage, the patient started vomiting and his condition worsened, which led him to death, they said.



Sohel Rana, a physician of the hospital, said the patient might have died from cardiac arrest following shock from the incident. But no traces of poison were found in his blood.



