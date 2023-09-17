Video
Sunday, 17 September, 2023
Countryside

Girl ‘commits suicide’ at Dashmina

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondent


DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Sept 16: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shefa Moni, 17, daughter of Kamal Hawlader, a resident of Arajbegi Village under Dashmina Sadar Union in the upazila.
She used to live with her family in a rented house adjacent to the Ananda Cinema Hall in Charhosnabad area of the upazila sadar. She passed SSC examinations from Dashmina Government Model High School this year.

According to the deceased's family members, Shefa went to her room after having lunch and then, her younger brother found her hanging with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her room in the house when he went there to switch on a light at around 6 pm.

Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina Police Station (PS) Md Anwar Hossain Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS and necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



