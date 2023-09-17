Video
Marginal farmers benefit from sugarcane farming at Kaptai

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Sept 16: Marginal farmers are benefitting by cultivating high-yielding sugarcane in Kaptai Upazila of the district.

They have cultivated sugarcane at the foot of hills in the upazila.

A recent visit to Barghona Tonsonga Para at No. 1 Chandraghona Union found sugarcane fields stretching wide areas.

From different areas, wholesalers are rounding door to door of farmers to purchase their sugarcane fields.

A local of Barghona area Raasshia Tonsonga has been cultivating sugarcane on about 40 decimals of land for the last 25 years.

He said, he has been carrying out sugarcane cultivation following forefathers' profession. Once his father and grandfather had been self-reliant by farming sugarcane.
 
At first he started sugarcane farming at his own financing with 208 species of sugarcane. He got good yielding. Later on, in the last financial year, he started sugarcane cultivation with high-yielding Rongbilash species in assistance with Chattogram Unnayan Board project.
 
He has started harvesting his sugarcane.
His yearly sugarcane cultivation stood at Tk 50,000-60,000 and gets a double profit.

He was echoed by another grower Mrinal Tonsonga of the same area. He has cultivated sugarcane on about 33 decimals, taking the government assistance. He is getting benefits.

Seeing his mature fields, others are showing interest in farming sugarcane.

They all will be benefited if water problem is addressed at Barghona Tonsonga Para, he added.

Growers Md Shahjahan and Abdur Rahman said, sugarcanes produced at hill foot in different areas have fame and demand. Sugarcanes of this area are price-feasible than other areas of the country, he added.

"Every year our wholesalers are benefitting by doing business with our sugarcanes, "they added.

Kaptai Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Imran Ahmed said, "Sugarcane is our cash crop. Once, sugarcane cultivation decreased when paddy would be farmed. Now the good day has returned for sugarcane."

"At present many growers are becoming self-reliant by farming sugarcane. We are making them interested for co-cropping mustard and other crops. Recently training and guidelines were arranged for Kaptai growers. It has benefited them a much," he added.

"In overall term, there is no alternate to sugarcane cultivation in meeting the sugar demand of the country.

That is why growers need to be encouraged for farming the cash crop sugarcane," the official maintained.



