Six people found dead in six districts







NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain said locals saw the body of the man lying down in a paddy field at Thakurpukur in Chaklama Village under Bhatgram Union of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 11:30 am and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the person and legal actions are under process in this regard, the OC added.



NOAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a young woman from her in-laws' house in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mukta Begum, 22, wife of Juwel Uddin, a resident of Aladigram Village under Jahajmara Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Hatiya PS OC Md Amir Hossain said locals spotted the body of Mukta Begum hanging from the ceiling of a room in her in-laws' house in the area in the morning and informed police.



Being informed by locals, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Md Kaiser, brother of the deceased, alleged that his sister was beaten to death by her in-laws.



Then they (in-laws) hanged her body with the ceiling of the room to hide the killing.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a tribal woman from a road in Patiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



According to police, at around 10:30 pm, locals spotted the body of the tribal woman wrapped in a blanket lying on the side of a road near Mukutnight Bazar and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Locals said that the blood-stained body was wrapped in a bed sheet and a blanket. It seemed that she was killed by miscreants after being gang-raped.



GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a van-puller from a canal in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Billal Kazi, 25, son of Khayer Kazi, a resident of Falsi Charpara Village under Nizamkandi Union in the upazila.



Ramdia Police Outpost In-Charge Abdullah Al Mamun under Kashiani PS said Billal Kazi went to catch fish in a canal in the village at around 2 am along with his cousin brother Raher Kazi. At dawn, Raher Kazi returned the house, but Billal was missing.



Later on, locals spotted the body of Billal floating in the canal in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The OC further said the actual reason behind the death of Billa Kazi would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.



JHENIDAH: The body of a minor girl was recovered from a ditch in Shailakupa Upazila of the district on Monday night after 11 hours of her missing.



The deceased was identified as Jannati Khatun, 6, daughter of Khokon Bhuiyan, a resident of Bagutia Village under Nityanandapur Union in the upazila.



It was known that Jannati returned home from the school at around 12 pm, and then she left the house to go to a grocery shop. She had been missing since then.



As the family members could not find her anywhere, the deceased's father lodged a general diary with Shailakupa PS.



Later on, locals saw the body of Jannati in a ditch next to her house at around 10 pm and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.



The deceased's family members alleged that Jannati might have been murdered by someone after rape.



Shailakupa PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the incident.



BANDARBAN: Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel recovered the body of a young man from the Matamuhuri River in Lama Upazila of the district on Sunday morning after two days of his missing.



The deceased was identified as Monghla Mong Marma, 28, a resident of Tessor Jhiri Village under the upazila.



According to local sources, Monghla Mong went missing in the Madhumati River on September 8 due to strong current while he was trying to cross the river by swimming.



On information, Fire Service personnel rushed there and started rescue operation but could not locate him after two days of attempts.



Later on, locals saw his body floating in the river in Bamu Bilchhari area on Sunday morning and informed the police and Fire Service.



Being informed, Fire Service personnel recovered the body of the missing youth and handed it over to Chakaria PS.



Chakaria PS OC Md Shamim Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



