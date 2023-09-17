Biden leads new Western sanctions on Iran on Amini death anniversary







The anniversary of Amini's death in the custody of the clerical state's morality police comes as some activists criticize what they see as a return to business as usual with Tehran, which was already under a slew of sanctions.



Biden said in a statement that "today -- as we remember Mahsa's tragic death -- we reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission."

"Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but the United States remains committed to standing with them -- including providing tools to support Iranians' ability to advocate for their own future," Biden added.



Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16 last year after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.



Her death triggered months of nationwide demonstrations under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom."



To mark the anniversary, Biden announced sanctions on "some of Iran's most egregious human rights abusers."



The US Treasury Department said it had added 25 Iranian officials and an internet censorship firm onto their sanctions blacklist, saying all were linked to Tehran's suppression of protests after Amini's death.



Also sanctioned was Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran's Prisons Organization, who the Treasury said presides over serious human rights abuses including torture and rape.



Three state-controlled media groups, Press TV, Tasnim News and Fars News, were also placed on the blacklist.



The sanctions were coordinated with the European Union, Britain, Canada and Australia.



Targets of the UK sanctions included Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer Al-Mahdi.



"Today's sanctions on those responsible for Iran's oppressive laws send a clear message that the UK and our partners will continue to stand with Iranian women and call out the repression it is inflicting on its own people," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.



The European Union added to its own blacklist four Iranian officials -- a commander in the elite Revolutionary Guard, two regional police chiefs and a prison boss.



Hoping to keep pressure in place, the US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed, nearly unanimously, a bill in honor of Amini that would make it difficult to remove sanctions against top officials including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Meanwhile, Iran has hit out at Western countries including arch-foe the United States over what it called their "illegal" decision to impose new sanctions on the Islamic republic.



The United States, Britain and the European Union announced new sanctions on multiple Iranian individuals and entities on Friday, the eve of the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.



Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16, 2022 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.



Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani slammed the Western countries' "illegal and undiplomatic actions" in a statement issued late Friday.



Kanani also condemned the "interventionist actions and statements and ridiculous and hypocritical" displays of support for the protest movement.



He warned European diplomats against what he called such "unconstructive behaviour" which "does not serve their interests".



Friday's US sanctions targeted 25 Iranian officials, three media outlets and an internet censorship firm onto their sanctions blacklist, saying all were linked to Tehran's suppression of protests after Amini's death. �AFP

