Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kakar says situation at borders 'alarming' but won't cause delay in polls

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16: Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said he sees no possibility of a delay in general elections due to the security situation at Pakistan's borders.

The interim premier expressed these views when asked about the possibility during an interview with Voice of America (VOV) Urdu.

"I see no such possibility at present. Although there is an alarming situation on our western and eastern frontiers in which the security threat and the required response mechanism are being enhanced, we are sure that we will control the situation and complete the electoral process at the same time," he said.

The PM's statement comes amid growing demand from various quarters for immediate announcement of the poll date by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which has already said elections will be pushed beyond the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days following the dissolution of the National Assembly on May 9.

The electoral watchdog reasons its decision to push elections beyond November 9 on the basis of the notification of results of the new digital 2023 census and Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, which states: "The commission shall delimit constituencies after every census is officially published."

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has proposed to the ECP to hold general elections by November 6, citing a constitutionally mandated time frame for the polls.

Earlier, he also invited the chief election commissioner (CEC) to a meeting to decide on a date for the elections. But the CEC declined the invitation, referring to a recent amendment to the Elections Act 2017 that empowered the commission to announce the dates for polls unilaterally without having to consult the president.

PM Kakar has been of the same view, saying on various occasions that appointing a date for elections and organising the polls was the ECP's mandate and that the caretaker government's job was just to assist the commission.

He reiterated this stance in the interview with VOA when asked about reasons due to which the caretaker government was unable to end the "speculation surrounding elections".

"I don't believe that the caretaker government should intervene and address such speculations.    �DAWN




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Biden leads new Western sanctions on Iran on Amini death anniversary
Kakar says situation at borders 'alarming' but won't cause delay in polls
Kim inspects key weapons with Russian defence chief
Aid arrives in flood-hit Libya but hopes fade for survivors
Prosecutor seeks gag order on Trump after menacing statements
Hawaii revises down wildfire death toll
Zelensky to make second wartime White House visit to rally support
NASA to publish long-awaited UFO report


Latest News
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Two children found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft