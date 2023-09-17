Video
Sunday, 17 September, 2023
Foreign News

Prosecutor seeks gag order on Trump after menacing statements

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

WASHINGTON, Sept 16: Special Counsel Jack Smith asked a judge Friday to place a gag order on ex-president Donald Trump, saying his inflammatory rhetoric threatens to undermine his coming trial for election subversion.

Smith told the Washington federal court that Trump's repeated attacks on Justice Department officials, the Washington public, and the judge in the case herself, Tanya Chutkan, could prejudice the jury pool, which is drawn from the local population.

He also said the attacks had resulted in real threats from Trump supporters against prosecutors, the court, and potential jurors.

Trump's statements "could have a material impact on the impartiality of the jury pool while simultaneously influencing witness testimony," the filing said.

Anyone reading or hearing Trump's comments "may reasonably fear that they could be the next targets of the defendant's attacks," it said.

Smith asked the judge to forbid Trump from making disparaging, inflammatory or intimidating statements about anyone involved with or potentially involved with the case, and any statements at all on prospective witnesses.

The request cited a number of Trump's comments after the August 1 indictment, including a menacing social media post that read: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Trump labelled Chutkan a "fraud" and "Trump-hating", Smith's office a "team of thugs", and Washington "filthy and crime-ridden" with a population "over 95% anti-Trump."

The filing also cited his attacks on potential witnesses against him, including former vice president Mike Pence.

It said Trump's language has resulted in real threats made against the court and the prosecutors.

"It is clear that the threats are prompted by the defendant's repeated and relentless posts," it said.

Trump was indicted over his efforts to upend the results of the 2020 US election in a concerted effort that led to the violent January 6, 2021 attack by his supporters on the Capitol.

He is also accused of seeking to disenfranchise American voters with his false claims that he won the November 2020 presidential election.    �AFP




