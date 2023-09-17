Video
Bangladesh U-19 football team leaves for Nepal Tuesday

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Bangladesh U-19 national football team will leave here for Nepal on Tuesday (Sept 19) to take part in the SAFF U-19 Championship scheduled to be held from September 21 to 30 in Kathmandu.

Bangladesh is pitted in group B along with India and Bhutan while group A consists of host Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan.

Bangladesh will play their group opening match against defending champions India on September 21 and meet Bhutan in their second and ultimate group match on September 23.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal which will be held on September 27 while the final is slated for September 30.

All the matches will be played at Dasharath Stadium.

Bangladesh U-19 team - Md Asif, Sohanur Rahman, Ismail Hossain Mahin, Md Rostom Islam Dukhu Mia, Md Imran Khan (vice captain), Parvej Ahmed, Md. Rubel Sheikh, Mohammad Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Md. Moinul Islam Moin (captain), Md. Akmol Hossan Noyon, Samuel Raksam, Chandon Roy, Mohsin Ahmed, Iftiar Hossain, Sojol Tripura, Md Insan Hossain, Razu Ahmed Zisan, Anik Debbarma Suban, Md Rabby Hossen Rahul, Md Rahmat Ullah Jisan, Asadul Molla and Md Yousuf Ali.     �BSS



