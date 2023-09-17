Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern's Kane on target but vows to improve after Leverkusen draw

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

MUNICH, SEPT 16: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said he "still had room to improve" after netting a fourth goal in four matches in his side's 2-2 home draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Kane opened the scoring just seven minutes in. With a 2-1 lead, Bayern looked set for a fourth-straight victory before Argentina World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios scored an injury-time penalty to level the scores.

Despite scoring again, Kane revealed he was still adapting to his new side, having made the move from Tottenham in August.

"Of course I'm always happy to score, overall I'm still just getting to know the team, I think I can improve with my all-round play.

"That's going to come - it's just part and parcel of football.

"I feel with every training session and every game, I'm getting to know my teammates more. As the season goes on, that'll become even stronger."

Despite saying "the draw was a fair result", Kane admitted "it always hurts when you concede like this in the last minute with this type of decision".

Bayern captain Thomas Mueller and coach Thomas Tuchel complained about the late decision, both calling the penalty "soft".
 
Kane's fourth goal takes him one behind Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy on the Bundesliga scoring charts.

The England captain will make his Champions League debut for Bayern against Manchester United on Wednesday.

"It's going to be a really good game, a tough game, obviously Manchester United are a big team and have some quality players, so we'll need to prepare well.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh 'dangerous' for World Cup after India triumph: Shakib
Tigers return to country after Asia Cup mission
Bangladesh U-19 football team leaves for Nepal Tuesday
England wrap up New Zealand ODI series as World Cup looms
India, Sri Lanka eye Asia crown for World Cup momentum
Mbappe scores twice but PSG slump to first defeat of season
Djokovic powers Serbia into Davis Cup quarters
Ten Hag unsure if exiled Sancho will play for Man Utd again


Latest News
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Two children found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft