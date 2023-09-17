Video
NBR doubles fine on late submission of tax returns

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has doubled fine and withdrawn tax exemption facilities in case of individual taxpayers' failure in submitting income tax returns by November 30 deadline.

Income tax policy wing of the National Board of Revenue on September 13 issued the Income Tax Guide (Nirdeshika) 2023-2024 in which the revenue board made the changes.

According to NBR guidelines, tax return submission by individual taxpayers in the financial year 2023-2024 began on July 1 and will end on November 30. Taxpayers will enjoy tax exemption up to 15 per cent on eligible amount of investments if they submit tax returns by the deadline, it said.

If an individual taxpayer fails to submit tax returns by deadline of the National Income Tax Day (November 30), the exempted amount of tax on investment must be added before calculating the actual tax liability, it said.

Earlier, individual taxpayers were allowed to enjoy 7.5 per cent tax exemption on eligible amount of investment if they submit tax returns after the deadline.

The amount of investment on saving certificates, provident fund, welfare fund, life insurance, capital market and other are allowable investments for a taxpayer, it said.

If a taxpayer fails to submit tax returns in time, he/she must pay additional 4 per cent interest on tax liabilities for each month until 24 months, it said.

Tax identification number holders are bound to submit their tax returns through prescribed return forms if the annual income of a TIN holder is below the taxable income limit, it said.

For FY24, the NBR has introduced three income tax return forms - IT GHA-2023 and IT 11GA-2023 for individual taxpayers - and IT 11GHA-2023 for company taxpayers.

Individual taxpayers having taxable income below Tk 5 lakh and the gross wealth not exceeding Tk 40 lakh can submit their tax returns through IT GHA-2023, a one-page tax return form. They also are not bound to explain their livelihood expenses in detail.

Taxpayers having annual taxable income below Tk 5 lakh and the gross wealth not exceeding Tk 40 lakh but having a motor car must submit their tax returns through IT 11GA-2023.

Individual taxpayers having the gross wealth over Tk 50 lakh must submit their tax returns through IT 11GA-2023, the NBR guideline said.

As per the income tax return form IT 11GA-2023, taxpayers have to explain their source of income and also explain their livelihood expenses under any of four schedules (1-4) based on source of income.

For enjoying tax exemption facility taxpayers have to explain their investment as per the schedule-5, it said. Taxpayers must submit the amount of tax liability through A-challan and also can submit their tax returns online, it added.



