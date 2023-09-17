

UNDP resident representative meets BGMEA president to discuss collaboration



Sarder M Asaduzzaman, Assistant Resident Representative, and Debashis Roy, Private Sector Partnership Specialist were also present on the occasion.



During the meeting, they discussed potential collaboration between UNDP and BGMEA in promoting sustainability, skills development and workers' wellbeing in the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh. Their discussions also included the issue of SDG reporting by garment factories.

Faruque Hassan highlighted the commitment of the RMG industry to pursuing growth in a sustainable manner in line with the Strategic Sustainability Vision 2030 announced by BGMEA.



He also shed light on the ongoing efforts of the industry in embracing the circular economy to make the industry more sustainable.



The BGMEA President expressed hope that UNDP would continue supporting the industry in achieving its sustainability goals while maintaining its competitive edge. �UNB



Stefan Liller, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, met with Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at the latter's office in Uttara, Dhaka recently.Sarder M Asaduzzaman, Assistant Resident Representative, and Debashis Roy, Private Sector Partnership Specialist were also present on the occasion.During the meeting, they discussed potential collaboration between UNDP and BGMEA in promoting sustainability, skills development and workers' wellbeing in the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh. Their discussions also included the issue of SDG reporting by garment factories.Faruque Hassan highlighted the commitment of the RMG industry to pursuing growth in a sustainable manner in line with the Strategic Sustainability Vision 2030 announced by BGMEA.He also shed light on the ongoing efforts of the industry in embracing the circular economy to make the industry more sustainable.The BGMEA President expressed hope that UNDP would continue supporting the industry in achieving its sustainability goals while maintaining its competitive edge. �UNB