Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UNDP resident representative meets BGMEA president to discuss collaboration

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

UNDP resident representative meets BGMEA president to discuss collaboration

UNDP resident representative meets BGMEA president to discuss collaboration

Stefan Liller, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, met with Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at the latter's office in Uttara, Dhaka recently.

Sarder M Asaduzzaman, Assistant Resident Representative, and Debashis Roy, Private Sector Partnership Specialist were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, they discussed potential collaboration between UNDP and BGMEA in promoting sustainability, skills development and workers' wellbeing in the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh. Their discussions also included the issue of SDG reporting by garment factories.

Faruque Hassan highlighted the commitment of the RMG industry to pursuing growth in a sustainable manner in line with the Strategic Sustainability Vision 2030 announced by BGMEA.

He also shed light on the ongoing efforts of the industry in embracing the circular economy to make the industry more sustainable.

The BGMEA President expressed hope that UNDP would continue supporting the industry in achieving its sustainability goals while maintaining its competitive edge.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NBR doubles fine on late submission of tax returns
UNDP resident representative meets BGMEA president to discuss collaboration
BD needs to cut dependency on imported second-hand cars: S Korean envoy
C’wealth investment forum vows to enhance economic cooperation
Chittagong industrial police conducts factory inspection
EU delegate to visit shrimp factories by December
DSE, BGMEA join forces to support RMG enterprises in capital market
IFIC Bank hosts children's painting festival


Latest News
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Two children found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft