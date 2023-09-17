

BD needs to cut dependency on imported second-hand cars: S Korean envoy



"Bangladesh should cut dependency on imported second-hand cars. Domestically made cars will also be good for the environment," he told reporters while visiting the Fair Technology-Hyundai factory at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park on Saturday.



The South Korean Ambassador said many countries have already stopped importing old cars and Bangladesh can also adopt a similar policy.

Fair Group founder and chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, Director and CEO of Fair Technology Limited Mutassim Daiaan, Daily Sun Editor and President of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Rezaul Karim Lotus, DCAB General Secretary Emrul Kayesh, among others, were present.



After visiting the plant, the Ambassador said if Bangladesh expands its manufacturing base, it will help create quality jobs in the country.



He laid emphasis on further improvement of investment environment with an improved taxation system to attract more investment in the country.



The Ambassador said car manufacturing plant is a unique example of how Bangladesh is preparing for the next stage of development.



He said a lot of work is required by both the public and private sector together in the long journey ahead to help Bangladesh overcome the post LDC issues after graduation and achieve the goals of Smart Bangladesh and a developed nation by 2041.



Group Chairman Mahbub said they need to create employment for the young talented people and laid emphasis on quality education with the presence of more vocational institutes in the country.



He acknowledged the support they are receiving from the government. "We do not want money, we want policy support from the government," he said.



Mahbub said they are giving the most competitive price for Hyundai cars manufactured in Bangladesh with five years warranty. "We are expanding our service centers across the country, he added.



Remembering that the Fair Technology-Hyundai factory was inaugurated at the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in January this year, DCAB President Lotus said the factory's inauguration was undoubtedly a decisive step towards implementing the country's vision of "Smart Bangladesh".



There are a number of models currently being produced in the plant. These are Creta: 1497cc, 5 seater; Creta Grand: 1493cc, 7 seater. The current production capacity of the plant is 7000 per year, officials said.



Though the company, having over 350 employees, is currently focusing on domestic market, it has a plan to export made-in-Bangladesh cars in future, they said.



The number of showrooms will be increased to 20 while the current number are six. �UNB



