

C’wealth investment forum vows to enhance economic cooperation



Nine sessions were held on investment, banking, technology, Cameroon's economy, pharmaceuticals and public health, SMEs, green finance, tourism and international supply chain on concluding day of the conference at Intercontinental Dhaka.



Bangladesh hosted the conference for first time in collaboration with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the two-day Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum on Wednesday.



Planning Minister MA Mannan, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended various sessions on the concluding day.



Besides, Togo Investment Minister Rose Kayi Mivedor, Tuvalu Deputy Prime Minister Kitiona Tausi, Ugandan Minister Francis Mibisa, BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun and City Bank Managing Director Mashrur Arefin also spoke.



Planning Minister MA Mannan made a strong case for investment from Commonwealth countries to achieve economic benefits of infrastructure development in Bangladesh.



Minister MA Mannan said that there is a huge potential in Bangladesh, especially in the pharmaceutical industry.



"We need capital support. Let come and invest in Bangladesh. Let do business according to our laws," he said.



In the seminar on investment potential in Cameroon, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said the country has introduced a policy called 'Look Africa' during the tenure of this government through which our embassies have been opened in different African countries.



He said there are many similarities between Bangladesh and Cameroon. Our exports are very small, imports are about 160 million dollars, we want to use that vehicle now.



Bangladesh Bank Governor Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder in another discussion expressed hope that digital banks will reduce risks in financial sector by providing paperless financial services.



"In terms of conventional loan disbursement, verifying documents consumes time-and creates risks sometimes. There will be no risk as the credit rating will be virtually in digital bank. The customer's digital transactions will be considered as proof of his financial capability.



Standard Chartered Mauritius CEO Abrar A Anwar said the concept of 'banking as a service' has now gained momentum for global financial inclusion where startups and other technology-based platforms are providing services by verifying the customer's identity.



PWC Bangladesh Managing Director Mamun Rashid, Crown Agents Bank Officer Steven Marshall, Charlton managing partner Julia Charlton and Banctrust Executive Director Isil Caglayan also spoke on the occasion.



Investment Development Authority (IDA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ZI Foundation partnered the conference. More than 300 international representatives including 13 ministers of Commonwealth countries participated in the two-day conference.



