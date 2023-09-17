Chittagong industrial police conducts factory inspection







The event was presided over by Mohammad Suleiman, PPM, superintendent of police, Chittagong Industrial Police.



During the meeting, SP Suleiman discussed various topics, including the background and role of the Industrial Police, the interests of factories, and social safety concerns.

Suleiman, along with Jasim Uddin, assistant superintendent of police, Chittagong Industrial Police, provided assurance of full cooperation for the overall efficient management of the factories and ensuring comprehensive security.



The responsibility for the overall management of the "Open House Day" or exchange meeting was taken by Apu Kumar Dutta, deputy manager of the factory.



Other attendees at the meeting were Nurul Alam, senior ASP (Administration), Deputy Manager Anwar Hossain as well as various managers, officers, and employees at all organizational levels.



