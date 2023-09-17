EU delegate to visit shrimp factories by December







The EU team is expected to visit some frozen shrimp exporters facilities, shrimp production and marketing factories in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna from December 5 to December 10 this year.



Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA) sources said it on Thursday.

In 2018, a EU delegation visited Bangladesh, one of the largest shrimp exporting countries in the world, to witness hygienic situation, wages and facilities for shrimp labourers, environment and quality of shrimp production and processing in different shrimp and marketing factories.



"EU has rejected many consignments of Bangladeshi shrimp exports due to violation of their terms and conditions to quality shrimp export," sources said.



Recently, the EU had send back some shrimp consignments to some exporters for their alleged involvement in various dishonest activities including chemical-mixing to shrimp, white gold of Bangladesh, a BFFEA leader confirmed to the BSS.



A coordination meeting between Khulna district administration, Department of Fisheries, BFFEA and concerned stakeholders was held at DC's conference room on September 4 last to discuss the forth coming visit.



The meeting has requested the stakeholders including exporters to maintain quality shrimp production and marketing. It also urged the law enforcement agencies including RAB and Coastguard to take steps against chemical mixing at shrimp processing facilities in cooperation with food inspection and quality control (FICQ) of the fisheries department.



Talking to BSS, Joydeb Paul, District Fisheries Officer of Khulna said on Saturday that the EU delegation will visit different shrimp production and marketing factories, depot, ice factory and etc.



"The EU team mainly, aims to observe food safety, hygienic and sanitation system, factories environment and environment friendly workplace for labourers," he said. Joydeb Paul said buyers earlier rejected frozen foods specially shrimp in different causes.



"Buyers received the rejected re-packing consignment later after fulfilling their quality conditions," he added.



When contacted, Sheikh Abdul Baki, Vice-President of the BFFEA told BSS that country's shrimp traders have taken various steps to maintain the quality of frozen foods.



He urged shrimp traders, exporters and producers for maintaining quality standard of frozen shrimp in global markets and strictly meet up the expectation of the buyers.



He also demanded repairing of Beer Shreshtha Ruhul Ameen Road at Bagmara in Rupsha upazila as over 60 percent shrimp factories are located here. Moreover, he urged RAB and Coast Guard to start drives against chemical mixing at shrimp facilities before EU delegation's visit. �BSS



