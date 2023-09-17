

DSE, BGMEA join forces to support RMG enterprises in capital market



Under this MoU, DSE and BGMEA aim to assist RMG enterprises in raising capital from both domestic and international sources by leveraging the various products and features offered by the capital market platform provided by DSE.



Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, and M. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, Managing Director (Acting), DSE signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka recently.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Director Mijanur Rahman, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on UD-Woven & Knit Md. Nurul Islam were present at the MoU signing ceremony.



Professor Dr. Hafiz Md. Hasan Babu, Chairman, DSE; Md. Shakil Rizvi, Director, DSE; and Sharif Anwar Hossain, Director, DSE were also present.



DSE and BGMEA have agreed to jointly organize training sessions, seminars, and workshops with a particular focus on entrepreneurship for RMG companies.



These programs will address key areas such as corporate governance, capital restructuring, and fundraising, said the BGMEA.



DSE and BGMEA will arrange specialized training programs for RMG company officials, equipping them with knowledge and insights into different aspects of the capital market.



The partnership aims to support garment factories in capacity development in high-end products, technologies and circularity through funds offered in the capital market.



Both parties will collaborate to promote green and sustainable practices within the RMG sector. They will exchange knowledge and experiences related to Leeds Certified or green RMG companies, contributing to the development of a green economy.



DSE and BGMEA will work closely with RMG companies to help them achieve Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards and facilitate sustainable financing. �UNB



