

IFIC Bank hosts children's painting festival



Children of the bank's employees participated in the festival in three different categories. Approximately 400 children painted on the theme 'On Holidays.'



The Managing Director and CEO, Shah A Sarwar, graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed books, certificates, crests, and other gifts among the participants. Deputy Managing Directors and other senior executives of the bank, along with the parents and guardians of the participants, also attended the festival.

IFIC Bank has been organizing this Art Festival since 2017 to nurture creativity among the children of its employees.

The annual calendar of IFIC Bank features artwork created by children during this festival.



