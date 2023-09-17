Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Applied Business Initiatives, YOptima join hands to provide services in BD

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desh

Applied Business Initiatives (ABi) Ltd and YOptima recently joined hands to provide services in Bangladesh.
Satish Kadu, founder of YOptima, visited Bangladesh in August to launch his platform in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Satish Kadu is an entrepreneurial business builder, product and marketing geek, and angel investor. He founded YOptima in 2013 and has overseen its growth into a trusted and admired insight-driven marketing brand.
YOptima unleashes the power of programmatic media to help brands expand their targeted reach and deliver non-linear growth by optimising the marketing funnel for brand and search lift.

YOptima solutions are featured by listening in to the market closely and understanding the ever-evolving needs and addressing them with the universe of possibilities enabled by technology.

Applied Business Initiatives is a private limited company that started its journey in 2019 as an IT, consultancy, and media agency.

Over the years, it has provided services to esteemed clients such as Pran-RFL Group, Bangladesh Brand Forum, Runner Group, IDLC Asset Management Ltd, Nuvista Pharma, and others in Bangladesh.

ABi creates a platform where the Art of Business meets the Science of Technology by providing solutions for digital media in Bangladesh.

Earlier, Satish was part of the founding leadership team at Komli (a PubMatic spin-off), where his team built and ran its products and platform business, including ATOM, the region's first programmatic marketing platform, and ViziSense, the disruptive audience measurement platform.

Satish was also part of the product team at Yahoo that built its pioneering Behavioral Ad Targeting and Personalization platform and was one of the program managers tasked with launching Visual Studio 2005 at Microsoft.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NBR doubles fine on late submission of tax returns
UNDP resident representative meets BGMEA president to discuss collaboration
BD needs to cut dependency on imported second-hand cars: S Korean envoy
C’wealth investment forum vows to enhance economic cooperation
Chittagong industrial police conducts factory inspection
EU delegate to visit shrimp factories by December
DSE, BGMEA join forces to support RMG enterprises in capital market
IFIC Bank hosts children's painting festival


Latest News
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Two children found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft