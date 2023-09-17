Video
Australian High Commissioner, BGMEA President discusses trade opportunities

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruerhas on Thursday met President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan and discussed areas of opportunities on trade front.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Neela Hosna Ara, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on RSC Nafis-Ud-Doula, and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin attended the meeting.

Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh; Joshua Gacutan, Second Secretary (Economic); and Nitol Dewan, Trade and Economic Development Manager at the Australian High Commission, were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka recently.

The meeting was marked by fruitful discussions on mutual interests and potential collaborations in grasping trade opportunities between Bangladesh and Australia.

Both sides had discussions regarding a range of topics, including avenues for enhancing bilateral trade between the two nations.

They also delved into the means of strengthening partnership and expanding trade and investment in areas of high potential.

One of the key points discussed in the meeting was the continuation of Australia's duty-free market access to Bangladesh in the post-LDC period, for which BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed his gratitude.

Bangladesh's keen interest in the Australian market, particularly in exporting high-end fashion items, and the potential to increase its imports of cotton and wool from Australia for its readymade garment sector were also highlighted in their discussion.

Faruque Hassan extended his appreciation to Australia for its ongoing support in Bangladesh's journey towards development, said the BGMEA.

He highlighted the significance of Australia as a promising market for Bangladesh's apparel exports.

He also underscored the importance of fostering industry connections between Australian suppliers of raw materials, such as cotton and wool, and Bangladesh's RMG sector.

Faruque Hassan thanked the Austrian High Commissioner for extending his cooperation in organizing the first-ever Bangladesh Apparel Summit in Melbourne on July 18 this year.

The summit played an important role in bringing closer a wide range of stakeholders of the RMG industry including buyers, retailers, suppliers, consumers, development partners and others, creating a good opportunity for fruitful discussions.    �UNB



