OPPO offers price reduction on its A17k, A77 model







Starting from September 9, these reductions make cutting-edge technology even more accessible to users with budget-friendly options.



The price of the stylish and feature-rich OPPO A17k smartphone now stands at Tk 13,990, down from its previous price of Tk 14,990.

Meanwhile, the OPPO A77, renowned for its 33-watt SUPERVOOC charging, is now available at Tk 19,990, reduced from its previous price of Tk 20,990.



This autumn-exclusive price revision empowers Bangladeshi users to experience these top-tier smartphones without straining their financial resources, says a press release.



OPPO A17k, now offered at an even more appealing price point, exemplifies OPPO's commitment to democratizing innovation.



Boasting advanced features and cutting-edge technologies, the OPPO A17k delivers a seamless and satisfying user experience without breaking the bank.



Encased in a stylish body, the device is equipped with a 5000mAh Long-Lasting Battery that ensures all-day power reliability. With support for up to 4GB of Extended RAM, high-demanding apps run smoothly with reduced lag.



The Side Fingerprint Unlock feature ensures secure and swift device access, and the IPX4 Water Resistance rating guarantees protection against water damage. In summary, users receive a comprehensive package at an affordable price.



The OPPO A77, featuring an elegant featherweight design, promises to be a pocket-sized work of art. With its 33-watt SUPERVOOC charging capability, users can conveniently recharge their phones while on the move.



The Ultra-Volume mode in Speakers enhances the enjoyment of immersive music experiences, even in noisy surroundings.



The 6.56-inch Color-Rich Display brings vibrant colors to life during gaming or content consumption.



The 50MP AI Dual Camera guarantees clear, high-quality photographs, while the Bokeh Depth Camera adds a professional touch to portraits.



