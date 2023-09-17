US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden







A walkout, accompanied by rowdy honking and cheering outside a Detroit-area Ford plant, followed a failed last-minute push by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis to produce an agreement before the deadline late Thursday.



Only about 12,700 of the 150,000 workers represented by the UAW are on strike. However, the decision by the rival companies' employees to coordinate sent a powerful message in their battle for pay increases of 40 percent.

The disruption in the crucial sector, involving iconic brands like Jeep, threatens the US economy in a period of strong growth and inflationary pressure.



In a first sign of ripple effects from the strikes, Ford said it was temporarily laying off 600 workers in jobs "directly impacted" by the striking workers walking out.



Biden, who has cast himself as a major trade unions supporter, gave his backing to the strikers, saying he understood their "frustration."



Speaking on live TV from the White House, Biden said workers had not been able to benefit from enormous corporate profits, which exceeded $20 billion for the three giants in just the first half of 2023.



"The companies have made some significant offers but I believe they should go further to ensure that record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW."



He said he was sending two representatives to Detroit to help with negotiations.



The powerful UAW has so far refrained from joining other leading unions in endorsing Biden's 2024 re-election bid.



Underlining the unions' political clout, leftist Senator Bernie Sanders and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed a crowd of strikers late Friday.



"This is the richest country in the history of the world and families in this country and families in the auto industry should not have to live under this kind of stress," Sanders said.



UAW President Shawn Fain said shortly before the strike took effect that "tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once."



Fain said the union would strike at one plant at each company: a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri; a Stellantis facility in Toledo, Ohio; and a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, but only in the final assembly and paint operations.



"Tomorrow, we expect to be at the bargaining table. All three companies have received a comprehensive counteroffer from our union, and we await their response," Fain said. �AFP



WAYNE, Sept 16: Workers at the "Big Three" auto manufacturers went on strike Friday in a first-ever coordinated action to demand pay raises, winning strong support from President Joe Biden whose pro-union stand is crucial to his 2024 re-election hopes.A walkout, accompanied by rowdy honking and cheering outside a Detroit-area Ford plant, followed a failed last-minute push by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis to produce an agreement before the deadline late Thursday.Only about 12,700 of the 150,000 workers represented by the UAW are on strike. However, the decision by the rival companies' employees to coordinate sent a powerful message in their battle for pay increases of 40 percent.The disruption in the crucial sector, involving iconic brands like Jeep, threatens the US economy in a period of strong growth and inflationary pressure.In a first sign of ripple effects from the strikes, Ford said it was temporarily laying off 600 workers in jobs "directly impacted" by the striking workers walking out.Biden, who has cast himself as a major trade unions supporter, gave his backing to the strikers, saying he understood their "frustration."Speaking on live TV from the White House, Biden said workers had not been able to benefit from enormous corporate profits, which exceeded $20 billion for the three giants in just the first half of 2023."The companies have made some significant offers but I believe they should go further to ensure that record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW."He said he was sending two representatives to Detroit to help with negotiations.The powerful UAW has so far refrained from joining other leading unions in endorsing Biden's 2024 re-election bid.Underlining the unions' political clout, leftist Senator Bernie Sanders and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed a crowd of strikers late Friday."This is the richest country in the history of the world and families in this country and families in the auto industry should not have to live under this kind of stress," Sanders said.UAW President Shawn Fain said shortly before the strike took effect that "tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once."Fain said the union would strike at one plant at each company: a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri; a Stellantis facility in Toledo, Ohio; and a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, but only in the final assembly and paint operations."Tomorrow, we expect to be at the bargaining table. All three companies have received a comprehensive counteroffer from our union, and we await their response," Fain said. �AFP