

bkash sponsored D1 Cup Bangladesh held



Electronic Sports or E-Sports refers online based computer or mobile gaming. This kind of tournaments have gained huge popularity around the world, especially in technologically advanced countries, which is also catching on among the gamers in Bangladesh. Gamers mostly compete these kind of tournaments individually or in teams.



Though the qualifying round of the tournament was held in online, the final round was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city recently, says a press release.

Around 300 teams from all around the country contested the tournament in three popular gaming segments like 'Valorant', 'CS: GO' and 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'.



Team 'MLT' won the computer based game 'Valorant' while team 'Red Viperz' won the CS:GO game. Team 'Kral's Council' clinched the mobile based game 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'.



Alongside the topper teams, a total of 32 teams of the tournament won prizes in different categories. Altogether Tk 40 lakh prize money was awarded to winners in this tournament. Besides, a cultural programs was also organized on the occasion.



Participating in the tournament, celebrity actor Mehazabien Chowdhury said, "Young gamers were seen so much excited throughout the entire competition.



We have to provide good platforms and motivation to them to grow. I believe, our talented gamers will win in global competition".



'E-Sports' is a very popular name among the gamers worldwide and it is gaining popularity in Bangladesh gradually. To take e-sports to a new height in the country, bKash joined with Discovery One Limited as one of the key sponsors of this event.



According to Global Data, the market value of E-Sports was $1.64 billion in 2022. It is estimated that the market size will stand at $4.81 billion by 2030 with a growth of 16.7 percent every year.



