

Saif Ullah becomes new DMD of City Bank



He was working as a Senior Executive Vice President of the same bank prior to this, says a press release.



Saif joined City Bank in 2019 and made significant contributions in establishing a robust Risk-Based Internal Audit (RBIA) culture in the bank.

Saif has more than 22 years of multifunctional and multi-geographic experience, working at Citibank N.A. (Bangladesh and the Philippines), Pacific BD Telecom Ltd and KPMG (Bangladesh and Qatar) prior to joining City Bank.



Saif is a Fellow Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and an Associate Chartered Accountant of Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).



