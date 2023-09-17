|
Saif Ullah becomes new DMD of City Bank
|
City Bank has added another Deputy Managing Director at its top management fleet. A K M Saif Ullah Kowchar, bank's Head of Internal Control and Compliance, has been promoted to the position of DMD by its board last week.
He was working as a Senior Executive Vice President of the same bank prior to this, says a press release.
Saif joined City Bank in 2019 and made significant contributions in establishing a robust Risk-Based Internal Audit (RBIA) culture in the bank.
Saif has more than 22 years of multifunctional and multi-geographic experience, working at Citibank N.A. (Bangladesh and the Philippines), Pacific BD Telecom Ltd and KPMG (Bangladesh and Qatar) prior to joining City Bank.
Saif is a Fellow Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and an Associate Chartered Accountant of Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).