

Sonali Bank holds workshop on audit management, software



The bank's CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim inaugurated the programme as chief guest, says a press release.



Deputy Managing Director Mir Mofazzul Hossain presided over the workshop while Additional Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General of Office of the Controller General of Accounts Md Saidur Rahman Sarkar, Chief Audit Officer Imran Ahmed, Deputy Director of Commercial Audit Md Mohsin Mia and IT Support Engineer of Tappware Solutions Shariful Islam were present as special guests.

Sonali Bank PLC organised an online training workshop on audit management and software monitoring system for implementing commercial audit (crash programme) at its head office in Dhaka recently.The bank's CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim inaugurated the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Deputy Managing Director Mir Mofazzul Hossain presided over the workshop while Additional Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General of Office of the Controller General of Accounts Md Saidur Rahman Sarkar, Chief Audit Officer Imran Ahmed, Deputy Director of Commercial Audit Md Mohsin Mia and IT Support Engineer of Tappware Solutions Shariful Islam were present as special guests.