Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prime Bank inks deal with PBSL to provide banking solutions

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Prime Bank inks deal with PBSL to provide banking solutions

Prime Bank inks deal with PBSL to provide banking solutions

Prime Bank has signed an agreement with Prime Bank Securities Ltd (PBSL) recently to facilitate the latter with automated transaction banking solutions through its sophisticated omni-digital platform PrimePay, which offers a cost-effective and time-efficient transactional service with greater transparency.

Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Md Moniruzzaman, managing director & CEO of Prime Bank Securities Limited exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

Under this state-of-the-art solution coverage, Prime Bank Securities Limited (PBSL) will be able to honour their client's withdrawal request in time, make an instant fund transfer to beneficiary accounts with Prime Bank, and initiate bulk disbursement for any service consumed.

The secured transactional channel will also ensure a real-time email notification to both Prime Bank Securities Limited (PBSL) and its clients for any payments made.

System integration will be established through Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity to provide an instant reflection of collections deposited by its clients in the PBSL portfolio statement along with a unique identifier to ease the reconciliation.

This integration will offer Prime Bank Securities Limited (PBSL) a seamless banking experience by bringing deposit and withdrawal services to their fingertip.

The comprehensive solution package is suitable for any brokerage firm to run their trading operations in a timely and appropriate manner with greater flexibility.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NBR doubles fine on late submission of tax returns
UNDP resident representative meets BGMEA president to discuss collaboration
BD needs to cut dependency on imported second-hand cars: S Korean envoy
C’wealth investment forum vows to enhance economic cooperation
Chittagong industrial police conducts factory inspection
EU delegate to visit shrimp factories by December
DSE, BGMEA join forces to support RMG enterprises in capital market
IFIC Bank hosts children's painting festival


Latest News
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Two children found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft