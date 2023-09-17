

Syed M Tanvir resigns as director of CCCI



He submitted the resignation letter to the CCCI president Omar Hazzaz on Tuesday.



Tanvir said in the letter: "I am grateful to the CCCI members for re-electing me as a director for the current tenure of 2023-2025.

However, due to present unavoidable circumstances, I feel that I will not be able to perform the responsibilities as director of the CCCI for this tenure with dignity."



Contacted by UNB, Tanvir confirmed that he has resigned, but he would not specify the reason behind his decision.

UNB learned that his resignation involves the presidential election of the CCCI. �UNB



