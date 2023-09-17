Malaysian ambassador visits Akij Ceramics factory in Trishal



Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim visited four establishments of AkijBashir Group in Mokshpur of Trishal, Mymensingh recently, says a press release.He visited the production activities of Akij Ceramics, Akij Tiles, sanitary ware, Akij Ceramic Tableware, Akij Bathware factories.At this time he was accompanied by Malaysian High Commission Counselor and Head of Chancery Anis Wajdi Mohd Yusoff, Malaysian High Commission First Secretary Mohd Aszuan Abd Samat.Later in the afternoon Sk Bashir Uddin, managing director of Akij Bashir Group, presided over the event organised in the company.