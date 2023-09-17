Video
Sunday, 17 September, 2023
US investment firm 777 Partners agree deal for Everton takeover

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

LIVERPOOL, Sept 15: Everton are set to become the latest Premier League club to fall into American hands after Farhad Moshiri agreed a deal with investment firm 777 Partners for his 94 percent shareholding on Friday.

British-Iranian businessman Moshiri splashed over £500 million ($620 million) on new signings, since becoming majority shareholder in 2016, to little positive effect.

The Toffees have narrowly avoided relegation for the past two years and taken just one point from their opening four Premier League games this season.

Moshiri had been seeking fresh investment to help complete the club's new 53,000 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is due to open next season.

The 777 Football Group already owns or holds stakes in Sevilla, Genoa, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege, France's Red Star and Melbourne Victory.

"The days of an owner/benefactor are seemingly out of reach for most, and the biggest clubs are now typically owned by well-resourced PE (private equity) firms, specialist sports investors or state-backed companies and funds," said Moshiri.

"Through my lengthy discussions with 777... I believe they are the best partners to take our great club forward, with all the benefits of their multi-club investment model."

Moshiri had stayed away from Goodison Park in recent months after the board members claimed there was a "real and credible threat to their safety and security" at home matches last season.

Everton posted losses of over £400 million between 2018 and 2022 and have been referred to an independent panel over an alleged breach of Premier League spending rules.    �AFP



