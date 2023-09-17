Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 September, 2023, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Biman resumes direct flight to Guangzhou

Published : Sunday, 17 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed its direct flights between Dhaka and China's Guangzhou on Thursday.

Biman flight BG366 with 146 passengers departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:20 pm and will arrive in Guangzhou at 4:00am (local time) on September 15 (Friday), said Md Siddiqur Rahman, director (admin) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Following the resumption, there are now six weekly round-trip flights on the route, with a capacity of more than 900 passengers, he added.

Biman flights will depart from Dhaka every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10:20 pm for Guangzhou and every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Guangzhou to Dhaka at 05:30 am (local time).

Biman offered a discount on the occasion of the resumption of direct flights on the route. A 15 percent discount on base fare by using promocode HAPPYCAN23 on ticket purchase from Biman's website www.biman-airlines.com and mobile apps.

The passengers can purchase their tickets for this route from Biman's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile apps, any Biman sales centre, Biman call centre  01990997997 and Biman-authorised travel agencies.

 The direct flight on Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka route was suspended from March 16, 2023.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NBR doubles fine on late submission of tax returns
UNDP resident representative meets BGMEA president to discuss collaboration
BD needs to cut dependency on imported second-hand cars: S Korean envoy
C’wealth investment forum vows to enhance economic cooperation
Chittagong industrial police conducts factory inspection
EU delegate to visit shrimp factories by December
DSE, BGMEA join forces to support RMG enterprises in capital market
IFIC Bank hosts children's painting festival


Latest News
Let's wake up, defeat this govt: Fakhrul
UP chairman, JCD leader killed in Sylhet road accident
Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts over 24 hrs: BMD
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Indian national held with drugs in Dinajpur
'Despite negative campaigns, AL to come to power'
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
Man United humbled at home by Brighton
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Two children found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
How Saudi Arabia has emerged as a green energy leader
9 shops gutted in Munshiganj fire
France, Germany express regret over imprisonment of Adilur, Elan
2 DSCC wards marked as dengue red zone
Obaidul Quader leaves for Singapore for health check-up
AL nominates Siddiqur Rahman for Natore-4 by polls
Freight train carrying 350MTs of stone crosses Padma Bridge
BCB anounces 15-member squad for New Zealand series
Govt employees to get three-day holiday on Sept 28-30
Siddiqur Rahman gets AL nomination for Natore-4 bypoll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft