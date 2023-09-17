Biman resumes direct flight to Guangzhou







Biman flight BG366 with 146 passengers departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:20 pm and will arrive in Guangzhou at 4:00am (local time) on September 15 (Friday), said Md Siddiqur Rahman, director (admin) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.



Following the resumption, there are now six weekly round-trip flights on the route, with a capacity of more than 900 passengers, he added.

Biman flights will depart from Dhaka every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10:20 pm for Guangzhou and every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Guangzhou to Dhaka at 05:30 am (local time).



Biman offered a discount on the occasion of the resumption of direct flights on the route. A 15 percent discount on base fare by using promocode HAPPYCAN23 on ticket purchase from Biman's website www.biman-airlines.com and mobile apps.



The passengers can purchase their tickets for this route from Biman's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile apps, any Biman sales centre, Biman call centre 01990997997 and Biman-authorised travel agencies.



The direct flight on Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka route was suspended from March 16, 2023. �UNB



