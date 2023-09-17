Hungary extends Ukrainian grain import ban: Govt







The EU had said it was ending an import ban on Ukrainian grain in five member states after Kyiv promised to control exports.



"Hungary is going to close its borders to 24 Ukrainian products," up from four previously, Hungary's Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The move was to protect the interests of Hungary's farmers, he said, adding that it "includes cereals, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, flour, cooking oil, honey, certain meats and eggs".



Russia's invasion of Ukraine has closed off Black Sea shipping lanes used before the war, resulting in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.



But in May, the EU began restricting the grain imports to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, seeking to protect their farmers who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets.



The European Commission said Friday that "existing measures will expire today" when they run out at midnight.



Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has maintained ties with the Kremlin despite the war, and has strained relations with Ukraine.



In a radio interview on Friday morning, Orban said: "I was suspicious at first, but went along in the end, and of course we were fooled. �AFP



